Zoned, A GameSquare Company, Teams Up with the Dallas Cowboys to Bring America’s Team into the Fortnite Universe

The four-week campaign attracted over 3.6 million players and the Cowboys received 56.6 million impressions for their brand

Zoned, a GameSquare Company (NASDAQ:GAME) announced today a highly successful world building campaign for the Dallas Cowboys. As part of the campaign, the Dallas Cowboys leveled up their presence in gaming with a landmark Fortnite collaboration, bringing the iconic Cowboys Star and brand into custom creative maps inside Fortnite. Powered by Lenovo and in partnership with Zoned, this activation represented a bold step in engaging the next generation of Cowboys fans in an interactive way. Watch the trailer HERE.

The four-week campaign attracted over 3.6 million players and the Cowboys received 56.6 million impressions for their brand. The campaign began on October 3, and featured a month-long takeover across four fan-favorite Fortnite Creative maps, each debuting on a different date. Maps included:

Secret Red vs. Blue – featuring Cowboys logos and banners in the arena, custom gear like a backpack and helmet power-up, and even a throwable football weapon

Fortnite Finishers FFA – featuring custom Cowboys finishing moves, unlockable jerseys, and other Cowboys branding

Speed Realistic 2v2 – repping the Cowboys with branded arenas, team takeovers, and custom loadouts

Zombie Escape Tag – set in an apocalyptic Cowboys stadium with branded helmets and hats and MVP moments powered by the Dallas Cowboys

“At Zoned, we build campaigns that are focused on engaging the target audience where they organically spend their time,” said Carlos Tovar, President of Zoned. “Fortnite has become a social hub for young football fans and we’re thrilled to partner with the Cowboys to bring the energy of this team to fans through this new lens. Together, we’re creating an interactive experience for Fortnite fans and Cowboys fans alike.”

Together, the Cowboys, Zoned and Lenovo continue to blend sports tradition with digital innovation, creating signature experiences for fans inside Fortnite. By pairing the Cowboys’ iconic brand with Zoned’s creative expertise, the partnership ensures players encounter authentic, football-inspired moments throughout the game.

This historic collaboration marks the Cowboys’ continued expansion into the gaming space, underscoring the organization’s commitment to fan engagement across a wide array of platforms. For updates and access to the collaboration, fans can follow announcements on the Cowboys’ social media channels and on the Cowboys United app.

About ZONED:

ZONED is a marketing firm built to move the internet forward. Powered by chronically online strategists, creatives, and niche experts, we help brands authentically connect with their audiences by decoding consumer behavior and identifying hot pockets of culture that create early adaptor advantages. Our team draws from mixed backgrounds of gaming, music and sports that allows Zoned campaigns to cover all corners of the internet. Using our combined experience, we work to create unique cultural crossover opportunities that will leave a footprint on the digital landscape.

ZONED doesn’t follow culture, we help create it. For more information – visit www.zoned.gg.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ: GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company’s future performance, returns generated by its business strategies, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company’s ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans and strategies, the success of Company’s vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to support its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s annual meeting and corporate governance, its ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company’s portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company’s key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company’s most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact

Lou Schwartz, President

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Alana Battaglia / The Untold

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire