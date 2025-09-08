Dateline Resources Admitted to S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF) (Dateline or the Company), a North American-focused mining and exploration company, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, 22 September 2025.

The S&P/ASX All Ordinaries (All Ords) is Australia’s oldest and broadest stock market index, representing the 500 largest companies listed on the ASX by market capitalization.

This milestone marks a significant achievement for Dateline, providing increased market visibility and serving as validation of the Company’s strategic direction in critical minerals and gold development. Being part of this index is expected to heighten the Company’s profile and potentially improve liquidity through exposure to index-tracking funds and institutional investors.

Stephen Baghdadi, Managing Director of Dateline Resources, welcomed the news of the Company’s index inclusion and the broader market interest, stating:

“Inclusion in the All-Ordinaries Index is a positive milestone for Dateline, our team has worked diligently to get us here, and we remain focused on converting this visibility into long-term value for our shareholders.”

Expanded Global Market Presence

Dateline’s inclusion in the All Ords comes amid a broader effort to increase its international market presence. In addition to its primary ASX listing (DTR), Dateline’s U.S. OTCQB listing (DTREF) provides North American investors with access to the Company’s shares. This dual-market approach has already helped raise Dateline’s profile in the U.S.

The Company’s leadership views the index inclusion, alongside growing international investor interest, as timely reinforcement of Dateline’s objectives. Dateline is advancing the 100%-owned Colosseum Gold-REE Project in San Bernardino County, California.

This added market recognition via the All Ords index addition is expected to further support Dateline’s engagement with analysts, institutional fund managers, and industry partners.

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX: DTR, OTCQB: DTREF) is an Australian publicly listed company focused on high-value mining and exploration in North America. Its flagship Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California’s Walker Lane Trend combines a proven gold resource with emerging rare earth potential, positioning Dateline as a leader in critical minerals and precious metals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or performance, including the potential of the Colosseum Project, the benefits of U.S. government support, the company’s plans for future development, and the strategic importance of the project for U.S. critical minerals supply. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include fluctuations in gold and rare earth element prices, changes in regulatory or permitting processes, geological or technical challenges, market conditions affecting capital raising, environmental or social factors, and risks related to securing government funding. Dateline Resources cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Stephen Baghdadi

Managing Director

Dateline Resources Limited

+61 2 9375 2353

info@datelineresources.com.au

www.datelineresources.com.au

Andrew Rowell

Corporate & Investor Relations Manager

a.rowell@dtraux.com

+61 400 466 226

Follow Dateline on social media:

X: @Dateline_DTR

Truth Social: @dateline_resources

LinkedIn: dateline-resources

This press release is authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire