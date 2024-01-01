Revelyst Announces Acquisition of GolfLogix, a GPS Golf Course Mapping and 3D Virtual Reality Golf App

GolfLogix joins Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf and PinSeeker in Revelyst’s Golf Technology platform, a leading portfolio of golf technology brands

The addition of GolfLogix boosts course-mapping capabilities across Revelyst, especially for the Bushnell Golf app

This acquisition further expands the company’s product ecosystem, instantly increasing its on-course presence while strengthening its off-course and in-simulator offerings

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreRevelyst–Revelyst Inc., a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies, today announced the acquisition of GolfLogix, a leading golf course mapping company featuring the most expansive, detailed library of more than 40,000 courses worldwide, from 8AM Golf. The acquisition closed on July 9. Terms were not disclosed.









Founded in 1999, GolfLogix was the first company to introduce handheld GPS to the golf industry and has continued to innovate including releasing the first Golf GPS app in 2009, a revolutionary Puttbreaks feature in 2018 and now, the first 3D virtual reality offering in a Golf GPS app.

The GolfLogix business will be integrated into Revelyst’s Golf Technology platform, which recently announced a rebranding. The addition of GolfLogix gives Revelyst’s San Diego-based platform another innovative brand in its growing portfolio, which includes Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf and PinSeeker. This acquisition further expands the company’s product ecosystem, instantly increasing its software capabilities and on-course presence.

“We’re incredibly excited about this acquisition of GolfLogix,” said Eric Nyman, CEO of Revelyst. “This addition of a well-respected golf technology innovator strengthens our leadership in the golf tech space and opens the door to new categories where we see tremendous opportunity. By bringing GolfLogix onto Team Revelyst, we can accelerate our growth strategy and, more importantly, ensure that golfers of all levels have a one-stop shop for improving their game.”

Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., GolfLogix has been professionally mapping courses for nearly 25 years and owns the largest, most up-to-date golf course database in the world. Today, the company has a library of more than 40,000 golf courses mapped across the globe for use in the GolfLogix app, including its new, first of its kind 3D mapping features released in April 2025, its GreenBooks offering and through licensing. GolfLogix will maintain a presence in Scottsdale, which will become a digital studio for Revelyst Golf Technology in the future.

“This is a game-changing addition to our portfolio,” said Jeff Foster, GM and President of Revelyst Golf Technology. “It not only boosts our market presence but also gives us the tools to innovate in areas we’ve been eager to explore. We’re confident this will bring significant value to our customers and app users and fuel our next phase of growth.”

GolfLogix’s cofounders Scott Lambrecht and Pete Charleston said teaming up with Revelyst made the most sense as they look to begin the next chapter of their company. The new home will enable GolfLogix to double down on tech investment and reach scores of golf fans seeking to enhance their golf game through the world’s most innovative on- and off-course technology. Lambrecht and Charleston will remain with Revelyst post-acquisition.

“Joining forces with a leading golf tech company is an incredible opportunity for our team and our brand,” said Lambrecht, GolfLogix CEO. “We’re thrilled to bring our expertise into a larger ecosystem where we can reach more golfers and push innovation even further.”

Added Charleston, GolfLogix president: “This partnership allows us to scale in ways we couldn’t on our own. We’re excited to be part of a company that shares our passion for the game and is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for golfers everywhere.”

Reed Smith LLP served as legal adviser to Revelyst in connection with the transaction.

About GolfLogix

As the most frequently used app for golf, over 7 million golfers have downloaded GolfLogix on the world’s top-selling smartphones. GolfLogix has also created enhanced Green Books for over 15,000 courses worldwide. Dedicated to offering consumers the most advanced green mapping and GPS solutions with the most useful features at accessible prices, GolfLogix helps improve individual performance.

About Revelyst

Revelyst Inc. is a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies. Our category-defining brands leverage meticulous craftsmanship and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Portfolio brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell, Simms Fishing and more. For more information, visit our website at www.revelyst.com.

