ComPsych Relocates Global Headquarters to Prudential Plaza in Chicago

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ComPsych® Corporation, the worldwide leader in organizational mental health, well-being, and absence management, today celebrated the relocation of its global corporate headquarters to One Prudential Plaza located at 130 E. Randolph Street in Chicago. The 50,000-square foot space provides ample room for both Chicago-based and visiting employees to work and collaborate, including a state-of-the-art media production studio, modern conference rooms and open air collaboration zones, as well as robust building amenities and the ability to host large scale in-person gatherings. Additionally, every work station features adaptable, ergonomic furniture, aligning with ComPsych’s corporate focus on holistic well-being.





The move follows a string of major updates from the company in 2025, including the launch of a new corporate brand, a reimagined digital experience of its flagship product GuidanceResources Online, the exponential expansion of its library of dynamic mental health resources, and the introduction of numerous self-service enhancements and automations to streamline the customer experience in AbsenceResources (formerly FMLASource).

“We’re barely half-way through, but already 2025 has been a banner year for ComPsych,” said CEO Paul Posey. “And there’s much more on the horizon. Our new corporate headquarters at Prudential Plaza will help us foster a vibrant, collaborative culture so we can continue to innovate and better support the more than 160 million people our services touch around the world.”

“As the industry leader in employee behavioral health, well-being, absence, and work-life services, we know the importance of empowering our team through freedom and flexibility,” continued Posey. “Our workspace is adapting to support and inspire our modern workforce. We’re proud that our new global headquarters prioritizes shared, social and collaboration spaces – creating an environment where our team members want to be – while still trusting every individual staff member to know where and how they’ll work best.”

“ComPsych has been a pillar of the Chicago business community for decades, and we’re thrilled to have represented them in their relocation to Prudential Plaza,” said Brian Means, Executive Vice President at JLL. “We know the recent renovations made to the building, the desirable location next to Millennium Park, and the extensive amenities will make it the perfect place as ComPsych focuses on its mission to ignite human potential in workplaces worldwide,” added Kellen Monti, Senior Vice President at JLL.

For more information on ComPsych, please visit www.compsych.com.

About ComPsych

ComPsychⓇ is the worldwide leader in organizational mental health, well-being, and absence management, dedicated to igniting human potential in workplaces across the globe. For over 40 years, we have combined the best in technology with unmatched human expertise to help individuals and their organizations thrive. Our GuidanceResourcesⓇ and AbsenceResourcesⓇ solutions deliver end-to-end mental health, well-being, work-life, health navigation, and absence support to more than 75,000 customers worldwide, touching more than 160 million lives across 200 countries. Visit compsych.com to find out why 40% of the Fortune 500 choose ComPsych for their mental health and absence management needs.

