The First Ever TennoConcert at Canada Life Place is a Sold Out Event!

LONDON, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TennoCon, the annual celebration of all things Warframe and Soulframe, is happening this weekend with activities at RBC Place, The DoubleTree by Hilton, and Canada Life Place. 2025 marks the 10th year the record-breaking celebration has been conducted in Digital Extremes’ hometown, London, Ontario. Whether fans are attending the sold-out show in-person, joining online via livestream, or in-game, everyone is invited to TennoCon’s milestone year with a varied array of benefits to choose from anywhere.





View countdown trailer for the 10th annual TennoCon here

WHO:

Digital Extremes ranks as one of the world’s top independent video game development studios. The studio reached critical and commercial success with the free-to-play action game, Warframe, supporting a global community of 85+ million registered players across all major core gaming platforms, including mobile and the recently released Nintendo Switch 2. In this free sci-fi epic, players join an ancient warrior caste, the Tenno, and fight their way through an ever-expanding universe. Some of the Warframe’s iconic voice actors will be in attendance too, including Kevin Afghani (Super Mario Bros.), Amelia Tyler (Baldur’s Gate 3), Alpha Takahashi (Cyberpunk 2077), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Forza Horizon 5), and Elsie Lovelock (Metaphor: ReFantazio) from Warframe: 1999.

Digital Extremes is also developing Soulframe, an upcoming free-to-play fantasy adventure. The game is currently available as a pre-alpha build called Soulframe Preludes.

WHAT:

Warframe’s success has led to the creation of TennoCon, where thousands of fans descend upon the heart of Digital Extremes’ creative operations in London, Ontario, annually to discover the future of the game. More than 3,000 fans typically attend in person from all corners of the world, including Argentina, Japan, Great Britain, South Korea, China, and the United States of America, while millions of fans tune in live over Twitch and YouTube. TennoCon was one of the most watched streams in 2024 on Twitch and with the game’s online viewership growing, plus excitement surrounding the 10th annual event, this will be a show to remember.

The TennoCon 2025 complete schedule and map can be found here for those attending in-person. Activities take place across RBC Place, Canada Life Place, and the Hilton DoubleTree, featuring both indoor and outdoor activations that include autograph signings, panels, photo opportunities, a cosplay contest, and the first-ever TennoConcert.

WHERE AND WHEN:

TennoConcert – Canada Life Place (99 Dundas Street London, ON, N6A 6K1) JULY 18 Festival Activity 4:00 – 6:00 PM Doors Open 6:00 – 6:30 PM Cosplay Contest 7:00 – 8:00 PM TennoConcert 8:30 – 10:00 PM

TennoCon Activations – DoubleTree by Hilton (300 King St, London, ON, N6B 1S2) JULY 18 and JULY 19 Registration and Autograph opportunities available + cosplay photo opps Registration begins at 9:00 AM for VIP and 10:00 AM for General on July 18 and 9:00 AM for everyone on July 19 July 19 – Watch TennoLive Watch Party (included with TennoConcert ticket)

TennoCon Activations – RBC Place (300 York St, London, ON N6B 1P8) JULY 18 Venue open from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM for general admission (9:00 AM start time for VIPs) – Merch, Photo Ops, TennoCon Museum and more. JULY 19 Venue open from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM for general admission – Merch, Photo Ops, TennoCon Museum and more. Main Stage Panels Opening: Welcome to TennoCon 2025 11:00 – 11:30 AM Soulframe Devstream 12:00 – 12:50 PM The Art & Animation of Warframe 1:00 – 1:50 PM The Sounds of Warframe 2:00 – 2:50 PM The Narrative of Warframe 3:00 – 3:50 PM TennoCon Live Keynote 4:30 – 6:00 PM

For more information on TennoCon 2025, please visit the official event website or follow our Bluesky, Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok accounts.

About Warframe

Warframe® has evolved the looter-shooter genre since its debut on PC in 2013, becoming a multi-generational game with more than 85+ million registered players across multiple console and mobile platforms. In this free sci-fi epic, players join an ancient class of warriors, the Tenno, and fight their way through an ever-expanding universe of over 18 planets and more than 60 Warframes, with four open worlds to discover. With unrivaled customization, an intriguing narrative, and one of the most welcoming communities in gaming, players can define their playstyle and become an unstoppable force with a squad. Warframe’s success has led to the creation of TennoCon, where thousands of fans descend upon the heart of Digital Extremes’ creative operations in London, Ontario, annually to discover the future of the game. For more information about Warframe, please visit: www.warframe.com.

About Soulframe

Soulframe® is an upcoming free-to-play open-world fantasy adventure from Digital Extremes and the imaginative minds behind the genre-defining Warframe®. Heavily influenced by themes of nature and restoration, Soulframe® promises a personal journey of discovery through a handcrafted world. Explore an ancient, broken land and inherit the courage, spirit, and grace of Ancestors to mend earthly flesh and heal its land from Ode’n reign. Players can sign up on the official game website for a chance to play an early test build of the game. For more information about Soulframe®, please visit: www.soulframe.com.

About Digital Extremes

Digital Extremes ranks among the world’s top video game development studios. Originating more than 30 years ago with the co-creation of Epic Games’ multi-million unit selling Unreal® franchise, Digital Extremes went on to develop Dark Sector®, BioShock® for the PlayStation®3, the BioShock 2 multiplayer campaign, and The Darkness® II. The studio develops its games using its proprietary Evolution Engine and reached critical and commercial success with the free-to-play action game Warframe®, supporting a global community of 85+ million registered players across all major gaming platforms. Alongside Warframe – which is in its 12th year of operation, Digital Extremes is currently developing Soulframe® . Based in London, Ontario, Digital Extremes has been named a Top 100 Employer in Canada for 15 consecutive years by MediaCorp Canada and was recognized with a 2025 lifetime achievement award of Corporate Icon by the London Chamber of Commerce for its contributions to community engagement and leadership. For more information about Digital Extremes and its products, visit www.digitalextremes.com.

