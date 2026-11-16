68-year-old introduces Cheekies, a new category of funny video e-cards for adult birthdays that turn the recipient into a full motion 3d character.

MEAFORD, ON, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cheekies Productions today announced the launch of its Cheekies e-cards, short videos for adults’ birthdays that use AI video to make the e-card recipient ‘come alive’ in the presentation.

“The e-card industry is ripe for a new level of creative videos that make your friend or loved one an expressive, moving character in the presentation,” said Tim Tevlin, founder of Cheekies. “Cheekies represent the new frontier of e-cards powered by AI video production.”

Tevlin has been an industry observer and entrepreneur since e-card industry leaders such as JibJab and Blue Mountain Arts started more than 20 years ago.

“We wanted to take the look and feel of e-cards beyond the simple animation of the first-generation companies in the industry,” Tevlin said. “What we’ve made looks simple but took nearly two years to create the automated production system that creates AI powered videos on- the-fly.”

Cheekies introductory e-card shows your friend or loved one as a guest on the Chet Chimpley Show, a 40-second talk show spoof hosted by a sassy chimp. The company will be creating a wide range of video e-cards that feature a friend or family member as the lead character in funny scenarios. Pricing $7.99 in US or Canadian currency.

Watch a sample on YouTube.

Learn more at https://cheekies.video.

Company

Cheekies was started in 2025 in Meaford, Ontario Canada to explore new creative possibilities for e-cards opened up by AI video.

Media Contact

Tim Tevlin

Cheekies Productions

426974@email4pr.com

647 782-4334

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SOURCE Cheekies Productions