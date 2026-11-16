Joint venture to combine the knowledge and AI usage of Mercari and Suruga-ya for the purchase, procurement, and sale of Entertainment & Hobbies items in the US to bring Japanese pop culture to fans overseas

TOKYO, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Mercari, Inc. (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Executive Officer and CEO: Shintaro Yamada; “Mercari”) announces that on November 16, 2026, it decided to establish a joint venture called Mercari Surugaya Inc. (the “Joint Venture”) with SURUGA-YA Inc. (head office: Shizuoka-shi, Shizuoka; CEO: Tsunashige Sugiyama; “Suruga-ya”) in the US primarily for the purpose of purchasing, procuring, and selling Entertainment & Hobbies items.

The Joint Venture will combine the strengths of Mercari and Suruga-ya to expand Japanese Entertainment & Hobbies items in the US and drive the spread of Japanese pop culture to fans overseas.

Background

In recent years, interest in anime, manga, games, and other Japanese pop culture has surged across the world, with “Made in Japan” and “Used in Japan” items increasingly growing in popularity.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry[1], the total transaction value of crossborder e-commerce purchases from Japanese businesses by consumers in the US and China increased to approximately 4.4 trillion JPY in 2025, showing that the crossborder e-commerce market is continuing to expand. Furthermore, the overseas market for the Japanese anime industry reached approximately 2.2 trillion JPY in 2024 and surpassed the domestic market for two consecutive years[2], indicating the growing popularity of Japanese pop culture in the global market.

Under its mission to circulate all forms of value to unleash the potential in all people, Mercari has positioned global expansion as a pillar of its mid-term management strategy, and launched its marketplace app in the US in 2014. Mercari also brings Japanese items to consumers overseas through its crossborder transaction business launched in 2019[3] and the Mercari Global App launched in September 2025.[4] The Mercari Global App is currently available in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the US. The GMV of the crossborder business has expanded approximately 19x over the past four years, reaching 112.2 billion JPY in FY2026.6.[5]

Suruga-ya is one of Japan’s leading companies specialized in Entertainment & Hobbies items, possessing a network of 160 retail stores across Japan and overseas (as of October 2026), an extensive inventory of tens of millions of items, catalog data covering more than approximately 30 million products, and accumulated expertise in authenticity verification. Demonstrating its impressive specialization in a wide range of categories, such as figurines, trading cards, games, and anime merchandise, Suruga-ya is popular among fans both within Japan and around the world.

Mercari and Suruga-ya concluded a capital and business partnership agreement in December 2025[6] and have since strengthened their collaboration through initiatives such as selling items from Suruga-ya on Mercari. Now, the two companies are taking their partnership one step further to establish a joint venture for both to operate business on the ground in the US.

Aims of the Joint Venture

Suruga-ya possesses extensive inventory, product catalog data, expertise in appraisal and authenticity verification, and a secondhand goods purchasing network in the Japanese Entertainment & Hobbies domain.

The Joint Venture will combine these strengths of Suruga-ya with Mercari’s sales channels in the US and expertise in leveraging AI and creating services that can be easily used by anyone, in order to purchase, procure, and sell Japanese Entertainment & Hobbies items in the US.

(1) Expanding the handling of Japanese items in the US

In addition to purchasing and selling Japanese Entertainment & Hobbies items (online purchases and operation of physical stores) in the US, starting with Los Angeles, the Joint Venture will sell such items through Mercari Group services such as Mercari US and the Mercari Global App in order to bring Japanese pop culture closer to fans in the US.

(2) Accumulating and leveraging product data through purchases and sales

Data on market price and demand of Japanese Entertainment & Hobbies items in the US is something that can only be obtained through actual transactions in the US. The Joint Venture will accumulate product data through purchases and sales in the US, combine it with Suruga-ya’s extensive product catalogs and appraisal expertise, and leverage it to enhance the user experience of services such as search, recommendations, and authenticity verification, as well as to strengthen both Mercari’s and Suruga-ya’s businesses.

(3) Enhancing AI-powered operations and the purchase experience

The Joint Venture will leverage AI in operations related to the purchase of items, product catalogs, inventory, and retail (processes such as appraisal, product registration, and price setting) to increase efficiency. AI will also be utilized to enhance the ease of searching for items and supplement item information.

Messages from Mercari and Suruga-ya

Shintaro Yamada, Representative Executive Officer and CEO, Mercari, Inc.

Japan’s Entertainment & Hobbies industry has grown to be loved by fans all over the world. Mercari launched our marketplace service in the US in 2014 and has delivered items from Japan to consumers around the world through crossborder transactions since 2019.

With this joint venture, we will combine Suruga-ya’s long-cultivated inventory, product data, and appraisal expertise with Mercari’s US-based sales channels and technology to create a place for fans in the US to find Japanese pop culture even closer to home.

By evolving operations with AI at the core, we will expand the circulation of items once loved in Japan to those who will treasure them overseas. The establishment of this joint venture is a large step toward Mercari’s growth to achieve a global marketplace.

Through this initiative, we will aim to achieve our Group mission to circulate all forms of value to unleash the potential in all people.

Tsunashige Sugiyama, CEO, SURUGA-YA Inc.

Since Suruga-ya’s founding, we have handled a wide variety of products to support Japan’s entertainment culture, including anime, games, comics, and hobby items, and delivered them to customers who seek their value.

We believe that Japan’s entertainment culture has a strong ability to captivate people all over the world. We also think that the product knowledge, vast product data, and purchasing and appraisal expertise we have accumulated over the years within Japan can sufficiently apply to the global market as well.

The establishment of this joint venture is a large step toward realizing Suruga-ya’s long-held vision of seriously expanding into the US market.

By fusing Mercari’s technology and business foundation in the US with Suruga-ya’s ability to procure items and expertise in appraisal and sales, we will purchase and sell items in the US to establish a new market for Entertainment & Hobbies items.

Together with Mercari, we will realize a new form of distribution in the US to bring the entertainment culture born and cultivated in Japan closer to customers all over the world and facilitate the passing of products to new owners across borders.

Future Outlook

Under the capital and business partnership agreement concluded in December 2025, Mercari and Suruga-ya are working to build the world’s largest distribution network for Entertainment & Hobbies items both online and offline. The establishment of this Joint Venture is one step in those efforts. By strengthening collaboration even further, Mercari and Suruga-ya will create a user experience in which items loved and let go in Japan become treasure for someone overseas. Details such as service launch dates will be announced once they are determined.

1. “FY2025 E-Commerce Market Survey Report”, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (October 2026)

https://www.meti.go.jp/press/2026/10/20261021001.html (only available in Japanese)

2. Preliminary figures from “Anime Industry Report 2025,” The Association of Japanese Animations

https://aja.gr.jp/info/2579 (only available in Japanese)

3. Marketplace app Mercari begins crossborder sales to over 100 countries (November 2019) https://about.mercari.com/en/press/news/articles/20191115_crossborder-2/

4. Mercari Announces New Strategy for Crossborder Transaction Business Launch of the “Mercari Global App,” Accelerating Global Expansion by Providing a Stronger Crossborder E-Commerce Platform for Businesses (September 2025) https://about.mercari.com/en/press/news/articles/20250930_crossborder/

5. Mercari, Inc. FY2026.6 Presentation Material

https://pdf.irpocket.com/C4385/xoA3/ieAo/huql/wuNw.pdf

6. Mercari Concludes a Capital and Business Partnership Agreement with Suruga-ya (December 17, 2025)

https://about.mercari.com/press/news/articles/20251217_surugaya/ (only available in Japanese)

Overview of Joint Venture

Name: Mercari Surugaya Inc.

Location: Delaware, US

Representative: Shunsuke Sako

Description of business: Purchase, procurement, and sale of items in the Entertainment & Hobbies categories (online sales, online purchases, and operation of physical stores)

Ownership ratio: Mercari 51%; Suruga-ya 49%

Planned date of establishment: December 2026

Overview of Mercari

Company Name: Mercari, Inc.

Location: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6125, Japan

Main Business Activities: Planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace app

Representative: Shintaro Yamada

Overview of Suruga-ya

Company Name: SURUGA-YA Inc.

Location: 5-4 Tenmacho, Aoi-ku, Shizuoka-shi, Shizuoka, Japan

Main Business Activities: Retail store business, e-commerce business, solution business

Representative: Tsunashige Sugiyama

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SOURCE Mercari, Inc.