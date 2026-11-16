The Monotype Connect panel brings teams’ approved font libraries into Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign.

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Monotype Imaging Inc., a global leader in type and technology, has launched the Monotype Connect panel for Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign, which debuted at Adobe MAX 2026 in Miami Beach last week. The panel brings approved brand fonts into teams’ design applications, making it easier to choose the right fonts and replace exceptions without switching tools.

Putting brand guidelines into practice depends on having guidance available where creative decisions happen. When approved font libraries are separate from the design workflow, font inconsistencies can go unnoticed until review, leading to additional revisions. Monotype’s 2025 Scaling Creative Operations survey found that 57% of creative teams spend more than a quarter of their time on non-creative work. The Monotype Connect panel brings approved libraries into the tools teams already use, helping them address font inconsistencies during design.

“Designers need clarity about which fonts to use without having to step away from their work to find answers,” said Kristin Ratzlaff, VP of Global Agencies & Partnerships at Monotype. “The Monotype Connect panel makes that guidance part of the Adobe experience, helping teams stay in flow and make font choices with confidence. Teams can work from an approved selection and address font issues in context, with designers staying in control of their creative choices.”

Approved Fonts Inside the Creative Workflow

The Monotype Connect panel helps creative teams:

Stay in flow . Work with brand fonts inside Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign, without switching to a separate font management tool.

. Work with brand fonts inside Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign, without switching to a separate font management tool. Know what’s approved . Access synced team libraries and folders, keeping the organization’s approved font selection close at hand during design.

. Access synced team libraries and folders, keeping the organization’s approved font selection close at hand during design. Resolve font inconsistencies in context. See how fonts in a design compare with a selected approved font library and replace those outside it, with designers in control of each change.

A Shared Foundation for Brand Typography

The Monotype Connect panel gives designers, agencies, and regional teams access to a shared selection of approved fonts within Adobe applications. Brand teams can manage those libraries centrally, helping maintain consistent typography as creative work moves between teams.

The launch builds on Monotype’s longstanding collaboration with Adobe. The Monotype Connect panel extends that relationship by bringing teams’ own approved font libraries into Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign.

Availability

The Monotype Connect panel is available to teams on Monotype Connect, Monotype Connect Pro, and Monotype Connect for Agencies plans with the installation of the Adobe Creative Cloud 2027 updates. Monotype also plans to bring a Monotype Fonts panel to Adobe Creative Cloud applications in a future release.

Learn more about the Monotype Connect panel for Adobe applications.

About Monotype

Monotype Imaging Inc. is a global leader in typography and branding, offering design assets, technology solutions, and expert insights to empower brand expression and engagement. The company partners with leading type foundries to deliver the broadest inventory of high-quality typefaces in the world.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. Monotype Connect is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. and may be registered in certain jurisdictions.

Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Charlotte Simcock

Head of Global Public Relations for Monotype – Global

Charlotte.Simcock@monotype.com

ThoughtLDR for Monotype – US/UK

monotype@thoughtldr.com

Tanja Koschade

KOSCHADE PR for Monotype – DACH

tanja@koschadepr.de

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SOURCE Monotype