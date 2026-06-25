RelaDyne Acquires Chart Distribution Group

RelaDyne, the nation’s largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, has acquired Chart Distribution Group, a regional distributor of lubricants, detailing products, and ancillary automotive solutions serving customers across the Midwest market.

Founded in 1974, Chart Distribution Group is a regional distributor based in St. Louis, MO, that supports automotive, commercial, and related markets with dependable service, product expertise, and strong regional customer relationships. Through multiple generations and strong local relationships, Chart Distribution Group delivers reliable solutions throughout its service area.

“Chart Distribution Group is excited to join the RelaDyne team,” said Frank Palazzo, President of Chart Distribution Group. “RelaDyne is a perfect fit for our employees, customers, and the markets we serve. By joining RelaDyne, we will be able to build on the customer relationships we’ve established while gaining access to expanded resources, product offerings, and support. This partnership will allow us to continue serving our customers with the same local commitment they know and trust, backed by the scale and capabilities of a national organization like RelaDyne.”

“The RelaDyne team is thrilled to welcome Chart Distribution Group to the RelaDyne family,” said Eric Royse, Chief Executive Officer of RelaDyne. “Chart Distribution Group has built meaningful customer relationships across the Midwest market, and the team brings valuable regional expertise to our organization. As we bring our teams together, we look forward to expanding the resources, capabilities, and support available to Chart’s customers while continuing to build on the service they have come to expect.”

RelaDyne continues to be the “Acquirer of Choice” in the lubricants, fuel, and reliability services industry. “This acquisition is an important addition to RelaDyne’s Midwest growth strategy and further strengthens our ability to serve customers in the region,” said David Schumacher, Chief Strategy Officer of RelaDyne. “Chart Distribution Group has earned the trust of customers in its markets through responsive service and dependable product support. We look forward to building on that foundation with RelaDyne’s expanded product and service capabilities, creating additional value for customers while strengthening our position in the Midwest.”

About Chart Distribution Group

Chart Distribution Group is a regional distributor serving customers throughout the eastern half of Missouri and central Illinois. The company offers a range of lubricant, detailing, and ancillary product solutions for automotive, commercial, and related markets. With a focus on responsive service, product expertise, and strong regional customer relationships, Chart Distribution Group has established itself as a trusted provider throughout its service area. The company remains committed to delivering quality products, dependable support, and customer-focused solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. Find out more information about Chart Distribution Group’s products and services offered by visiting its website at chartauto.com.

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne is the nation’s largest lubricant distributor and a market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, serving industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses across North America. Founded in 2010 through the merger of four industry leaders, RelaDyne has grown to more than 190 locations through a strategic track record of acquiring top-performing companies. Our mission is simple: deliver lubrication excellence that drives reliability, efficiency, and profitability for our customers. By understanding the unique needs of every partner, our dedicated Associates act as an extension of their operations, providing unmatched products, services, and expertise. Learn more at RelaDyne.com.

Media Contact:

Al Johnson, RelaDyne

media@reladyne.com

SOURCE: RelaDyne

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire