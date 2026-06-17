Nano One and Worley Chemetics Complete One-Pot(TM) LFP Cathode Package and Advance to Market

Highlights

One-Pot ™ LFP CAM Package completed using qualified North American, European and South African equipment vendors, meeting the Company’s first-half 2026 objective

De-risked offering bundles a technology license, process design package and qualified key equipment into a single, cost-competitive package for licensees

A second, hybrid configuration combines North American, European, South African and Chinese vendors for non-IP-sensitive equipment, adding sourcing optionality in eligible jurisdictions

Nano One® Materials Corp. (“Nano One” or the “Company”), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials, together with alliance partner Worley Chemetics, today announced the completion of a One-Pot™ lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material (CAM) Package engineered to a Class 3 cost estimate using qualified North American, European and South African equipment-delivering on the Company’s objective to complete and initiate marketing of a commercial-ready One-Pot LFP CAM Package in the first half of 2026.

Figure 1: The One-Pot™ LFP CAM Package simplified overview (illustrative). Currently available with vendors from North America, Europe and South Africa.

The CAM Package covers the inside-battery-limits (ISBL) scope of a One-Pot LFP production line-the core process equipment that converts feedstock materials into LFP cathode. It includes process design and engineering, building layout and equipment specifications, qualified vendor quotes as well as capital and operating cost estimates. This provides the basis needed to market the technology to target customers worldwide. The package offers a de-risked path to production and shorter time to market, giving target customers greater cost and execution certainty to invest with confidence.

The North American, European and South African vendors qualified for the CAM Package were selected for their technical capabilities and long-standing operating history with the Nano One team. The package builds on Nano One and Worley’s previously announced comparative analysis,[1] which showed that the One-Pot process could enable at least 30% lower total invested capital and up to 30% lower operational costs, using up to 80% less energy than the incumbent method-like for like. On that basis, the CAM Package is well positioned to meet growing market demand for localized LFP CAM production.

“Completing the One-Pot™ LFP CAM Package with Worley delivers on a key 2026 objective and positions us to bring a de-risked, market-ready offering to customers worldwide,” said Alex Holmes, Chief Executive Officer of Nano One. “Continuous innovation is fundamental to our offering. As the process improves, future iterations of the CAM Package will deliver further operating and capital cost efficiencies, developed collaboratively with our target customers.”

“By combining Nano One’s One-Pot process with Worley Chemetics’ technology commercialization and delivery track record, we are offering customers a de-risked technology package they can take from design to production with confidence,” said Andrew Barr, President, Technology Solutions, Worley. “We are drawing on more than 60 years of experience designing and fabricating chemical processing equipment and delivering technology solutions globally.”

A Hybrid Sourcing Configuration for Optionality

Nano One and Worley are also developing a second, hybrid configuration of the CAM Package for jurisdictions where Chinese-sourced equipment is permitted or consistent with local incentive and content requirements. While maintaining procurement with established vendors across North America, Europe and South Africa, it allows sourcing from Chinese vendors, giving customers added sourcing flexibility. IP-sensitive equipment, such as One-Pot reactors, will be fabricated by Worley Chemetics or other established technical collaborators in North America, Europe and South Africa in both configurations. Nano One and Worley are developing the hybrid configuration in response to the voice of the customer, addressing demand for competitive, jurisdiction-specific solutions. The hybrid configuration is targeted for completion in H2 2026.

Localized LFP Cathode Production: Market Demand and Policy Drivers

Demand for localized LFP cathode active material is building across defence and national security, energy storage systems and electric vehicle applications. LFP now supplies almost half the global electric-vehicle market, up from under 10% in 2020, and is increasingly the chemistry of choice for grid-scale energy storage. Yet more than 98% of LFP cathode material is produced in China[2]-a concentration that is driving demand for regionalized production. China has also continued to expand export controls across the battery supply chain, covering LFP cathode materials and production equipment in 2025 and broadening its framework through 2026.[3] In their June 2026 declaration on securing critical-minerals supply chains, G7 leaders tied resilient critical-minerals value chains directly to economic and national security, and committed to strengthening midstream and downstream industrial competitiveness and local value creation.[4] That is precisely the regionalized cathode production the CAM Package is designed to enable.

Cathode Active Materials Package Strategy

Nano One is pursuing a go-to-market strategy for its One-Pot technology by licensing the CAM Package jointly with Worley Chemetics. The CAM Package advances Nano One’s Design-One-Build-Many strategy of licensing One-Pot technology to CAM producers and adjacent industry participants worldwide. It builds on Nano One’s One-Pot process expertise together with Worley Chemetics’ decades of experience designing and fabricating chemical processing equipment and delivering technology packages. The Nano One-Worley Chemetics alliance is supported by C$2.8 million in non-dilutive funding awarded by Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, advancing development of the One-Pot CAM Package and its proprietary equipment. Nano One and Worley coordinate the alliance through a joint steering committee that meets regularly to align priorities and guide execution.

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About Nano One®

Nano One® Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a process technology company changing how cathode active materials (CAMs) are produced for lithium-ion batteries. Nano One’s platform is built on a portfolio of patented processes, decades of manufacturing know-how and modular plant designs that enable scalable, cost-competitive and easier-to-permit CAM production with resilient supply chains. The technology eliminates wastewater and byproducts while enabling regionally sourced raw materials and reducing exposure to foreign supply chain volatility. Modular plants are designed with fewer steps to reduce capex, energy and environmental intensity and to accelerate deployment, manufacturing and licensing. Product development and process optimization are based at Nano One’s Innovation Centre in Burnaby, British Columbia while piloting, demonstration and commercial production are based in Candiac, Québec, supported by a team with more than 15 years of commercial cathode manufacturing experience supplying global cell manufacturers. Strategic collaborations with global partners including Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto and Worley support Nano One’s Design-One-Build-Many growth strategy. Nano One has received funding support from the Governments of Canada, the United States, Québec and British Columbia.

For more information, please visit nanoOne.ca.

Company Contact:

info@nanoone.ca

+1 (604) 420-2041

About Worley Chemetics

Worley Chemetics is Worley’s global technology, solutions and equipment fabrication provider for sulphuric acid, chlorine chemicals and other specialty chemical facilities. Our specialized equipment, systems and plants help our customers to achieve higher capacities and reliability, lower operating costs, decrease emissions, improve safety and maximize long-term profits.

Company Contact:

media.relations@worley.com

+61 409 939 920

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘anticipate’, ‘plan’, ‘intend’, ‘continue’, ‘estimate’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘should’, ‘ongoing’, ‘target’, ‘goal’, ‘potential’ or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the completion, capabilities, cost-competitiveness and marketing of the One-Pot™ LFP CAM Package and its licensing configurations; the reliability of the Class 3 cost estimate, qualified vendor quotes and capital and operating cost estimates; the package’s ability to provide a de-risked path to production, shorten time to market and give customers greater cost and execution certainty; the anticipated benefits of the One-Pot™ process, including at least 30% lower total invested capital, up to 30% lower operational costs and up to 80% less energy than the incumbent method; the expectation that future iterations of the CAM Package will deliver further operating and capital cost efficiencies; the development, sourcing optionality, anticipated benefits and targeted H2 2026 completion of the hybrid configuration; the availability, cost and reliability of equipment from North American, European, South African and Chinese vendors and the impact of export and trade controls; anticipated market demand and policy drivers for localized LFP cathode active material production across defence and national security, energy storage and electric vehicle applications; the Company’s go-to-market strategy of licensing the CAM Package jointly with Worley Chemetics and its Design-One-Build-Many licensing strategy; the alliance with Worley Chemetics and the use of non-dilutive funding from Next Generation Manufacturing Canada; and the execution of the Company’s stated plans, which is contingent on access to capital and grants.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. They are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: general and global economic, geopolitical and regulatory changes; trade and export controls affecting LFP cathode materials and production equipment; the timely execution of the Company’s business plans; the development of technology, supply chains and cathode production facilities; the ability of qualified vendors to deliver equipment on the cost, timing, performance and support terms estimated; successful collaborations with Worley, OEMs, miners, governments or others; the Company’s ability to achieve its stated goals and commercialize its technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries; and other risk factors identified in Nano One’s MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026 for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

[1] Nano One Materials Corp., “Nano One Provides Progress Update on Its Alliance with Worley and Cost Comparison Demonstrating the Case for One-Pot™ Enabled LFP Cathode Production,” nanoone.ca.

[2] IEA (2025), Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2025, IEA, Paris. iea.org/reports/global-critical-minerals-outlook-2025

[3] China Ministry of Commerce, Announcement No. 58 (2025) and Decision No. 70 (2025); State Council Order No. 834 (March 31, 2026); Mineral Resources Law implementation regulations (effective June 15, 2026)

[4] “G7 Leaders’ Declaration on Securing Supply Chains for Critical Minerals,” Prime Minister of Canada, June 17, 2026. pm.gc.ca/en/news/statements/2026/06/17/g7-leaders-declaration-securing-supply-chains-critical-minerals

SOURCE: Nano One Materials Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire