MERSCO Joins Amazon Prime Day, June 23-26, as Backyard Trampolines Gain Summer Momentum

As Amazon Prime Day returns from June 23-26, 2026, shoppers around the world are preparing for one of the year’s largest e-commerce events. This marks the first time since 2021 that Prime Day has been moved from July to June.

According to Amazon, the earlier schedule reflects this summer’s unique calendar, including the FIFA World Cup and celebrations surrounding the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence. Against this backdrop, MERSCO, the outdoor recreation brand dedicated to bringing the trampoline park experience home, is participating in Prime Day with its Space Series trampolines, as well as selected swings and slides.

MERSCO participates in Amazon Prime Day 2026 promotion event

As more families invest in outdoor living and backyard recreation, trampolines are emerging as one of the season’s fastest-growing categories among Prime members.

Earlier Prime Day Creates New Opportunities for Outdoor Recreation Brands

The timing adjustment gives outdoor recreation brands a unique advantage. Compared with previous July editions, this year ‘s late-June Prime Day aligns more closely with the period when North American families prepare for summer vacation activities and backyard upgrades.

Industry observers note that many consumers postpone discretionary purchases in anticipation of Prime Day discounts, resulting in concentrated demand during the event itself. Outdoor toys, backyard recreation equipment, and seasonal products are expected to be among the most active categories during this year’s promotion.

For MERSCO, the schedule aligns perfectly with the seasonal demand cycle for residential trampolines. Summer remains the peak season for backyard recreation in the United States, with parents actively seeking outdoor entertainment options that encourage physical activity and family interaction.

The featured Space Series trampoline collection is designed around two core priorities: expansive jumping space and reinforced structural stability. Targeted at families seeking a trampoline-park-style experience at home, the collection aims to transform ordinary backyards into engaging outdoor play environments.

MERSCO Play Series trampoline products

Alongside the trampolines, MERSCO is also featuring compatible swings and slides, allowing families to create a more diverse outdoor recreation space that combines bouncing, swinging, and sliding activities within a single backyard setting.

Climate Pledge Friendly Certification Adds a Sustainability Advantage

One of MERSCO’s key differentiators on Amazon is its participation in Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly (CPF) program.

Launched by Amazon in 2020, the Climate Pledge Friendly initiative helps customers identify products that meet recognized sustainability standards. Certified products receive the CPF badge, making them easier for environmentally conscious shoppers to discover while providing additional visibility across Amazon’s marketplace ecosystem.

MERSCO products receive Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly certification badge

During high-traffic events such as Prime Day, the CPF badge offers an additional layer of differentiation. As Prime members increasingly consider sustainability alongside price and product quality, environmental credentials are becoming a more influential factor in purchasing decisions.

For MERSCO, the certification reflects broader operational commitments rather than serving as a standalone marketing label. Products are developed and manufactured within the company’s ISO 9001-certified green manufacturing facility and comply with internationally recognized safety standards, including ASTM, CE, and CPC certifications.

“Prime members are evaluating products through a broader lens than ever before,” said Patrick, Marketing Director of MERSCO. “Consumers are looking beyond discounts to understand whether products meet rigorous safety standards and whether they are produced responsibly. The Climate Pledge Friendly badge represents MERSCO’s commitment to quality and sustainability throughout the entire product journey-from raw materials and manufacturing to the backyard experiences enjoyed by families.”

From Product to Experience: Building the Backyard Playground Ecosystem

Industry forecasts suggest the global trampoline market could approach $2.43 billion by 2031, with residential trampolines accounting for the majority of demand.

At the same time, consumer expectations are evolving. Rather than viewing trampolines as standalone toys, many families now see them as the centerpiece of a larger backyard recreation environment. Parents increasingly seek solutions that combine physical activity, entertainment, safety, and long-term value.

MERSCO has embraced this shift by expanding beyond trampolines into complementary outdoor products, including swings, slides, climbing structures, and soccer goals. The company’s product strategy centers on building a flexible “Backyard Playground” ecosystem that can grow alongside a family’s needs and available outdoor space.

The company’s flagship MAX Series rectangular trampolines further reinforce this strategy by offering larger usable jumping space and a trampoline-park-style experience for residential backyards.

This approach positions MERSCO not simply as a trampoline manufacturer, but as a provider of comprehensive backyard recreation solutions.

Among residential trampoline buyers, married women over the age of 35 remain one of the most influential decision-making groups. Safety, durability, and efficient use of backyard space consistently rank among their top purchasing considerations.

By maintaining its dual focus on safety and spacious design, MERSCO continues to address these priorities while benefiting from a broader market trend: the transformation of backyard recreation equipment from seasonal purchases into long-term family investments.

Where to Learn More

MERSCO trampoline products are available on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and the brand’s official website.

Amazon Store:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/MERSCO/page/55B4E19F-1D0B-424B-96D3-24D29B996177

Walmart Store:

https://www.walmart.com/brand/mersco/10047820

Official Website:

https://merscotrampoline.com/

About MERSCO Trampoline

MERSCO Trampoline is a trampoline specialist for bigger space, with mission to pilot bigger, bringing the trampoline park backyard. The brand is dedicated to creating safe, professional-grade outdoor fun for kids of all ages. With 15+ years of manufacturing expertise, the brand redefines home trampolines through innovative design and rigorous quality control.

Company: MERSCO

Contact: Carol Lu

Email: carrollxp@163.com

Website: https://www.amazon.com/stores/MERSCO/page/55B4E19F-1D0B-424B-96D3-24D29B996177

SOURCE: MERSCO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire