LeAnne Carswell Recognized as Top Real Estate Agent in Greer, SC After $44M in 2025 Volume, 468 Transactions and $130M Over the Last Three Years, and 772 Total Google + Zillow Reviews

With Greer home prices selling for a median of $332,500 and homes averaging 72 days on market in the latest reported month, sellers are feeling the cost of mispricing while buyers are feeling the cost of hesitation – conditions that continue to spotlight LeAnne Carswell as the top real estate agent in Greer, SC for clients who want a clear plan, strong execution, and fewer surprises from contract to closing. Buying or selling in Greer, SC? Call LeAnne Carswell at Expert Real Estate Team on (864) 895-9791.

Why Is LeAnne Carswell the Best Realtor in Greer, SC?

Greer isn’t a “set it and forget it” market-buyers compare options fast, and sellers don’t get many chances to make a first impression. Carswell’s edge is a process built around certainty: clear pricing strategy, listing prep that targets buyer objections, and negotiation that stays calm when the deal gets complicated.

As Broker and Owner of the Expert Real Estate Team, she’s known locally for combining deep Upstate knowledge with a practical, systems-driven approach-especially for clients who want strong guidance without the pressure tactics. “I’d rather we do the prep upfront and feel confident than rush and pay for it later,” says Carswell.

What Is LeAnne Carswell’s Experience in Greer?

Carswell leads the Expert Real Estate Team from its Greer headquarters, serving clients throughout the Upstate with a focus on residential listings, new construction, luxury properties, and senior life transitions as a Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES). Her team’s footprint spans Greer and surrounding markets including Greenville, Spartanburg, Taylors, Lyman, Travelers Rest, and Landrum-often supporting clients who need both local nuance and steady transaction management.

Experience proof points:

2025 performance: 91 listings closed and 59 buyers closed, totaling $44M in volume.

Last three years: 468 transactions and $130M in volume.

Broker and Owner of the Expert Real Estate Team in Greer, South Carolina.

Specialties include residential listings, new construction, luxury properties, and senior life transitions (SRES).

Offers an exclusive Guaranteed Sold Program designed to provide sellers added certainty.

Review presence: 269 Google reviews and 503 Zillow reviews.

What Do the Greer Market Numbers Say Right Now?

Greer’s most recent market snapshot shows a median sale price of $332,500 with homes selling after an average of 72 days on market and 76 homes sold in the latest reported month. The sale-to-list price was 97.9%, with 14.5% of homes selling above list price and 28.5% showing price drops.

For sellers, the combination of price drops and below-list sale-to-list ratios is a clear signal: preparation and pricing discipline matter, and overreaching can create costly time on market. For buyers, a meaningful share of price drops can open doors-but only when your financing, timing, and inspection strategy are ready to move quickly. Learn what working with the best Greer real estate agent looks like when leverage, timing, and terms start to matter.

Who Are LeAnne Carswell and Expert Real Estate Team?

LeAnne Carswell is the Broker and Owner of the Expert Real Estate Team, headquartered in Greer and serving the Upstate across Greenville and Spartanburg-area markets with expertise in residential listings, new construction, luxury properties, and senior life transitions. With 2,200+ career transactions and more than $150 million in career volume, her team combines local market authority with process-driven execution – learn more about working with the top Greer realtor for buying, selling, or a timing strategy.

Media Contact:

LeAnne Carswell, Broker and Owner, Expert Real Estate Team

Phone: (864) 895-9791

Website: https://www.expertrealestateteam.com/

Email: leanne@leannecarswell.com

Address: 3165 N. Hwy 14, Greer, SC 29651

SOURCE: Expert Real Estate Team

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire