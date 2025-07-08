ReelTime’s Reel Intelligence (RI) Surpasses All Major AI Video Generators – Now Leading all AI’s in 4K Video, Music, Coding, and Logic

RI’s superior capabilities don’t stop at video. In comprehensive external benchmarks, Reel Intelligence also outperformed the top AI models in code, music, and logic.

ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTC PINK:RLTR) announced today that its revolutionary platform, Reel Intelligence (RI), has officially surpassed all major AI video generation platforms in quality, capability, and intelligence. While competitors like OpenAI’s Sora, Pika, Runway ML, Luma AI, Synthesia, and DeepSeek struggle to support native 4K output, RI now natively generates up to 30-second 4K video clips with unmatched fidelity and fluidity, setting a new standard for AI-powered media creation.

This achievement comes just 8 days after Realtime’s stock was officially upgraded to the new OTCID tier on July 1, 2025 signifying a key step in ReelTime’s broader strategic plan to uplist to a senior stock exchange, reflecting the company’s commitment to higher disclosure standards, credibility, and transparency in the marketplace.

RI’s superior capabilities don’t stop at video. In comprehensive external benchmarks, Reel Intelligence also outperformed the top AI models in:

Code Generation: Rivals or exceeds tools like ChatGPT-4o, Claude 3 Opus, and Gemini 1.5 Pro with smart code structuring and debugging across languages.

Music Generation: Produces Grammy-eligible, emotionally resonant songs that surpass Udio, Sunno, and MusicLM in quality, lyrical depth, and instrumental layering.

Logical Thinking & Task Execution: Outranks all leading AIs in multi-step reasoning, real-world logic tasks, and advanced planning.

“We didn’t set out to just compete, we set out to lead,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media and the visionary behind RI. “What makes RI different is that it’s not just another AI in the cloud, it’s a smarter, more adaptable, more efficient intelligence by design.”

RI’s edge comes from its distributed processing model, which allows it to divide workloads intelligently across multiple specialized nodes throughout the connected universe. This makes RI faster, more scalable, and dramatically more energy-efficient than legacy centralized AI systems used by OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic.

More importantly, RI is self-learning. Rather than waiting for manual retraining, it continuously improves its output through proprietary, real-time feedback loops, enabling it to evolve faster than any competing model.

“RI is alive with purpose. It learns, adapts, and optimizes at a level traditional AIs can’t touch,” added Henthorn. “That’s why RI isn’t just keeping up, it’s pulling ahead.”

RI Leads in Native 4k while others Fall Short

AI Model 4K Native Video Generation Video-to-Video Image-to-Video Reel Intelligence Yes (up to 30 sec) Supported Supported OpenAI Sora Not Yet Public Limited Beta Pika Labs Upscaled Only Beta Beta Runway ML No Native 4K Limited Luma AI No (3D focused) Synthesia Avatar-Based Only

Efficiency + Sustainability = RI. In addition to its technical dominance, RI is significantly more environmentally friendly than legacy AIs. Its lightweight distributed architecture reduces server load, power draw, and cooling demands, making it the first high-performance AI to prioritize sustainability without sacrificing power.

The Future of AI Is Already Here. Whether generating cinematic video, writing secure code, composing professional-grade music, or solving complex logic problems, ReelTime’s RI is doing what other AIs still promise to do “someday.” It is here, it is live, and it is available now.

Experience RI’s revolutionary capabilities today for free at www.TryRI.com

These accomplishments firmly establish ReelTime’s Reel Intelligence as a cutting-edge successor to AI that is redefining what’s possible across media and entertainment. From award-worthy music and film content to industry-leading image generation, RI is demonstrating a unique fusion of creativity and technology that resonates with both consumers and content creators. Management believes that RI’s success is not only a validation of ReelTime’s innovation strategy but also a key growth driver for the company moving forward.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTC PINK:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company’s flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform combines advanced machine learning and autonomous agent technology to deliver an unprecedented suite of creative tools for content creation across images, audio, video, and more. In addition to its AI platform, ReelTime offers end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services for media projects and has been a pioneer in virtual reality content development and technology. ReelTime continues to leverage its technological expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced in the digital age.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn, CEO

Email: ceo@reeltime.com

Website: ReelTime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

