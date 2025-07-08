E-Cite Motors Secures Design and Production Rights to Famed Kaiser-Darrin Design, Announces All-Electric American “EV-DT” Sportscar

E-Cite to Modernize another Iconic American Sportscar- the Kaiser-Darrin

Innovative EV Technologies, Inc., formerly VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTCID:VAPR) an innovative low-volume automobile manufacturer, proudly announces it has secured the design and production rights to the iconic Kaiser-Darrin, one of America’s most revered and distinctive sports cars. E-Cite will reintroduce this legendary nameplate as the EV-DT, a fully electric high-performance vehicle that pays homage to its heritage while delivering the future of driving.

This announcement comes after just last month E-Cite revealed that its RJ9 truck RJ9 raised the bar for the entire truck industry surpassing Tesla, Rivian, and all OEM manufacturers delivering a groundbreaking 900-mile total range, the highest of any production pickup, electric or gas, but does so while offering an unprecedented level of luxury, comfort, and driving intelligence never before seen in the truck category.

The original Kaiser-Darrin, penned by famed designer Howard “Dutch” Darrin, holds a prestigious place in automotive history as America’s first fiberglass-bodied sports car, debuting in 1954. Renowned for its elegant sliding pocket doors and sculpted European-influenced design, it remains a crown jewel among American collectibles and a symbol of bold automotive design.

E-Cite’s EV-DT “Dutch Touch” retains the spirit of the original, reimagined as a cutting-edge EV that utilizes the company’s proprietary aluminum chassis and driveline architecture, shared with the EV-GT and EV-C3 models. This allows for breathtaking performance, ultra-responsive handling, and a design faithful to its lineage yet optimized for modern efficiency and safety.

“The Kaiser-Darrin is one of the most elegant American sports cars ever created, and we’re honored to bring it into the modern electric age,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO of E-Cite Motors. “By leveraging our modular aluminum chassis and electric driveline systems, we can offer exhilarating performance while preserving the iconic design that made the original so unforgettable.”

The EV-DT is built on E-Cite’s revolutionary lightweight aluminum chassis, which has been engineered to accommodate multiple vehicle types and battery configurations. The vehicle will also share the proven driveline technology developed for the EV-GT and EV-C3 platforms, enabling rapid development cycles, reduced production costs, and best-in-class efficiency and sustainability.

“The Kaiser-Darrin is not just a car, it’s rolling sculpture,” added Gene Langmesser, COO of E-Cite Motors and legendary automotive designer. “Bringing this design into the 21st century with electric power and our cutting-edge chassis platform is a dream come true. It’s a perfect fusion of heritage and high technology.”

The EV-DT will showcase E-Cite’s continued focus on blending historical design excellence with future-forward engineering. Development is already underway, with prototypes expected to follow the production timeline of E-Cite’s current vehicle lineup.

About E-Cite Motors Group

E-Cite Motors Group is redefining the American automobile by producing premium electric vehicles that combine timeless design with groundbreaking performance. Unlike traditional automakers, E-Cite uses a modular EV platform that allows for rapid development, high efficiency, and reduced environmental impact. For more information, visit www.ecitemotors.com.

E-Cite’s vehicles are produced under a low-volume manufacturing exemption, allowing it to bypass traditional crash-testing delays and expense while still meeting safety and regulatory requirements. Combined with a modular, scalable architecture and direct-to-consumer/boutique dealer sales model, E-Cite brings Innovative EVs to market faster and more efficiently than any traditional OEM.

About E-Cite Motors:

E-Cite Motors www.ecitemotors.com is a next-generation electric vehicle manufacturer redefining how vehicles are designed, produced, and delivered. With a mission to create efficient, luxurious, and environmentally superior vehicles, E-Cite is poised to lead the EV evolution through innovation, agility, and intelligent design. It is majority owned by Innovative EV Technologies, Inc.

Innovative EV Technologies dba E-Cite Motors:

www.ecitemotors.com (OTCID:VAPR) formerly VaporBrands International, Inc. is a publicly traded company based in Bothell, WA that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric and ICE vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. Innovative acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

