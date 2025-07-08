Faranak Firozan on Why Brands Are Failing to Connect with Gen Z, and How Cultural Relevance Can Fix It

Faranak Firozan believes that the disconnect between brands and Gen Z has less to do with technology or trends and more to do with culture.

According to Firozan, many brands are misreading Gen Z’s values, language, and behaviors because they are approaching the generation through a generational lens instead of a cultural one. In a new thought leadership initiative launching this month, Firozan outlines how integrating cultural insight into brand strategy is the missing key to engaging one of the most socially conscious and complex generations to date.

“Too many companies are treating Gen Z like a marketing problem to be solved rather than a culture to be understood,” says Firozan. “It’s not about TikTok versus Instagram, or slang and memes. It’s about aligning with their worldview in an authentic and consistent way.”

The Generational Misunderstanding

Generation Z, defined broadly as those born between 1997 and 2012, is often stereotyped as digital natives glued to their phones. But Firozan argues that such assumptions lead to shallow marketing efforts that fail to engage Gen Z meaningfully.

“We’re not talking about a group that just wants convenience and coolness. This is a generation that cares about mental health, identity, ethics, representation, and the future of the planet,” she explains. “When brands miss that emotional depth, they come across as tone-deaf or, worse, performative.”

In recent years, several high-profile campaigns targeting Gen Z have backfired due to a lack of cultural context. From misused language to tone-deaf social justice messaging, the gap between intention and impact has grown increasingly visible. Firozan says this is because many brand teams still rely on outdated demographic models rather than investing in nuanced cultural research.

“Gen Z doesn’t just notice when something feels off, they actively call it out,” she notes. “You can’t fake relevance with this audience.”

Cultural Insight: The Missing Ingredient

Firozan’s firm, Firozan & Co., specializes in helping brands integrate cultural insight into their strategy. Through her signature process, Cultural Insight Strategies, she and her team conduct deep cultural audits to understand how different communities, identities, and experiences shape consumer expectations and emotional triggers.

This work includes analyzing cultural symbols, community conversations, historical narratives, and behavioral shifts that influence how Gen Z views everything from fashion to finance. The result is a strategic framework that helps brands communicate with emotional intelligence, rather than rely on trend-driven tactics.

“Culture is dynamic, layered, and lived. If you don’t build that into your brand foundation, you’ll always be chasing relevance rather than owning it,” says Firozan.

Her approach emphasizes long-term resonance over short-term virality. Rather than jumping on the latest trend, brands working with Firozan are encouraged to ask deeper questions: What do we stand for? How does our product or service reflect the values of this generation? Are we listening to the voices we claim to serve?

Authenticity Over Optics

One of Firozan’s key criticisms of how brands engage with Gen Z is the tendency to treat social issues as marketing opportunities rather than ongoing commitments. While many brands have made visible efforts to speak out on topics like climate change, mental health, and social justice, Gen Z is quick to identify inconsistency between messaging and action.

“This generation grew up during a time of global unrest, climate crisis, and digital transparency. They know how to fact-check, and they’re not afraid to hold brands accountable,” Firozan explains. “Saying the right thing is no longer enough. You have to live it.”

This belief is reflected in her work with clients, where she encourages internal brand alignment as much as external messaging. That means ensuring teams are diverse, leadership is educated on the communities they aim to represent, and campaigns are vetted for sensitivity and accuracy.

One recent example involved a wellness company targeting Gen Z consumers with messaging around mental health. Rather than launching a generic awareness campaign, Firozan worked with the brand to partner with grassroots mental health organizations and center lived experiences in the campaign storytelling. The result was a 65 percent increase in engagement and overwhelmingly positive consumer feedback.

“It wasn’t just about hitting KPIs. It was about showing up with care, humility, and consistency,” says Firozan.

Looking Beyond Trends

Firozan also cautions against confusing trend adoption with cultural relevance. While staying informed on platforms, slang, and influencer shifts is important, she believes brands must avoid mimicking culture and instead aim to support and participate in it meaningfully.

“You can’t just copy a meme and expect Gen Z to think you ‘get it,'” she says with a smile. “They want to see that you understand where that meme came from, what it means, and how it relates to the story your brand is telling.”

Her advice to brands is simple: slow down, listen deeply, and create with intention. Culture moves fast, but values hold. By rooting their strategies in cultural understanding rather than chasing algorithmic popularity, brands can create marketing that stands the test of time, and earns the loyalty of a generation that demands more.

The Way Forward

Faranak Firozan’s perspective is gaining attention among marketers and brand leaders who are beginning to realize that surface-level segmentation is no longer sufficient. Her clients include early-stage companies trying to establish an identity and legacy brands seeking to stay relevant in a post-traditional media world.

In the coming year, Firozan plans to host a series of workshops and executive sessions focused on cultural fluency, Gen Z insights, and inclusive brand development. These sessions will help companies not only understand Gen Z better but also reflect on how their own internal culture impacts external storytelling.

“This isn’t just about targeting a demographic. It’s about changing how we think about relevance altogether,” Firozan explains. “Relevance is not earned through algorithms. It’s earned through empathy.”

