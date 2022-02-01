Redfin Report: More Homes Hit the Market as Spring Approaches, But 7% Mortgage Rates Keep Buyers on the Sidelines

New listings posted their biggest increase in two months this week, but mortgage applications and pending sales declined as rates stay stubbornly high

But many buyers are still sitting on the sidelines. Mortgage-purchase applications dropped 10% from a week earlier as daily average mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since mid-December, and pending home sales are down 7% year over year, similar to the declines seen since mid-January. But some house hunters are jumping into the earliest stages of homebuying: Redfin’s Homebuyer Demand Index, which measures requests for tours and homebuying assistance from Redfin agents, is up from the low point it dropped to in mid-January, when harsh weather was freezing up demand.

Redfin agents report that today’s buyers are mostly interested in move-in ready homes because they don’t want to spend money on repairs and renovations in addition to high monthly payments. Agents also recommend that sellers are open to providing some sort of financial concession to buyers to help ease the pain of 7% rates.

“I tell every one of my sellers to have an open mind and put on their buyer’s hat. Nine times out of 10, buyers are asking for a concession in their initial offer right now—and usually the seller needs to accept it to seal the deal,” said Shauna Pendleton, a Redfin Premier agent in Boise, ID. “The most common concession buyers are asking for is a mortgage-rate buydown. Requests for sellers to cover the closing costs are also common. I most often see buyers ask for concessions for more affordable homes—anything under $500,000 here in Boise—but I see some concessions on expensive homes, too.”

Leading indicators

Indicators of homebuying demand and activity Value (if applicable) Read more Hollywood’s Barefoot Recording Studio Opens Its Doors Recent change Year-over-year change Source Daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 7.14% (Feb. 21) Read more L-com Reveals New Premium Shielded Plenum Cat6a Cable Assemblies and Bulk Cable Up from 6.92% a month earlier Up from 6.78% Mortgage News Daily Weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 6.77% (week ending Feb. 15) Up from 6.64% a week earlier Up from 6.12% Freddie Mac Mortgage-purchase applications (seasonally adjusted) Down 10% from a week earlier (as of week ending Feb. 16) Down 13% Mortgage Bankers Association Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index (seasonally adjusted) Up about 5% from a week earlier (as of week ending Feb. 18) Down 15% Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index, a measure of requests for tours and other homebuying services from Redfin agents Google searches for “home for sale” Down 4% from a month earlier (as of Feb. 17) Down 15% Google Trends Touring activity Up 10% from the start of the year (as of Feb. 20) At this time last year, it was up 14% from the start of 2023 ShowingTime, a home touring technology company

Key housing-market data

U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending February 18, 2024 Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ U.S. metro areas, and is based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2015. Subject to revision. Four weeks ending February 18, 2024 Year-over-year change Notes Median sale price $364,751 5.8% Biggest increase since Oct. 2022 Median asking price $396,000 5.6% Median monthly mortgage payment $2,636 at a 6.77% mortgage rate 7.9% Down less than $100 from all-time high set in October 2023 Pending sales 74,092 -6.7% New listings 76,216 9.8% Biggest increase since Dec. 2023 Active listings 753,204 -1.8% Months of supply 3.9 months +0.1 pt. 4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions Share of homes off market in two weeks 36.5% Up from 35% Median days on market 50 -2 days Share of homes sold above list price 22.9% Up from 21% Share of homes with a price drop 5.7% +1.4 pts. Average sale-to-list price ratio 98.3% +0.5 pts.

Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending February 18, 2024 Redfin’s metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy. Metros with biggest year-over-year increases Metros with biggest year-over-year decreases Notes Median sale price San Diego, CA (15%) Newark, NJ (14.3%) Anaheim, CA (13.5%) Philadelphia, PA (12.6%) West Palm Beach, FL (12.4%) San Antonio, TX (-4.1%) Austin, TX (-0.4%) Fort Worth, TX (-0.3%) Declined in 3 metros Pending sales Austin, TX (5%) San Jose, CA (1.9%) San Antonio, TX (-31.8%) Cleveland, OH (-25.2%) Warren, MI (-23.5%) Portland, OR (-20.7%) New Brunswick, NJ (-18.4%) Increased in 2 metros New listings Jacksonville, FL (33.5%) Dallas, TX (33%) Fort Worth, TX (26%) Fort Lauderdale, FL (25.3%) Austin, TX (22.6%) Cleveland, OH (-25.3%) Atlanta (-13.3%) Milwaukee, WI (-9.5%) Warren, MI (-6.7%) Newark, NJ (-6.3%) Declined in 11 metros

To view the full report, including charts, please visit:

https://www.redfin.com/news/housing-market-update-new-listings-increase-sales-decline

