Alabama Virtual Academy at Eufaula City Schools Enrollment for 2024-2025 School Year Opens

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, ALVA offers a personalized approach to learning and provides an online learning curriculum designed for students who need alternative pathways to education. Students have virtual and in-person social opportunities with their peers throughout the school year.

“Students come to ALVA for a variety of reasons, including advanced education opportunities, a bullying-free environment, and the control over their time to engage in outside activities or medical needs while focusing on academics,” said Melanie Barkley, ALVA’s Executive Director. “ALVA gives students the opportunity to receive their education in a supportive environment and at a pace that fits their learning style.”

To learn more about ALVA and how to enroll, visit alva.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices – where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Eufaula City Schools

Established in 1872, Eufaula City Schools is the oldest city school district in Alabama and is the heartbeat of this beautiful southeast Alabama city. Eufaula City Schools is a progressive district providing many academic, enrichment, and technical opportunities for students and teachers while maintaining the values and traditions of the best in public schools. For more information on Eufaula City Schools, visit https://www.eufaulacityschools.org, and for specific information on the Alabama Virtual Academy, visit alva.k12.com.

