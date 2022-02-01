 Gigapower Expanding Multi-gig Fiber Internet Network to Southern Minneapolis-St. Paul

Multi-gig speeds from Gigapower and best-in-class value from AT&T Fiber expected to be available to thousands of local residents and businesses in Southern Minneapolis-St. Paul

What’s the news?

At a time when broadband connectivity has never been more in demand or more critical to our daily lives, Gigapower is expanding its state-of-the-art fiber network to Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Eagan, Savage, Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Lakeville, Rosemount and Shakopee.

Gigapower’s commercial wholesale, open access platform enables internet service providers and other businesses to access its multi-gig fiber network in select metro areas throughout the country.

This is made possible through the Gigapower joint venture between AT&T and BlackRock, through a fund managed by its Diversified Infrastructure business.

Why is this important?

Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Eagan, Savage, Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Lakeville, Rosemount and Shakopee are homes to thriving communities – strong independent and corporate businesses, expanding educational institutions and growing opportunities.

As residents and business owners need more and faster broadband, AT&T Fiber can provide the connectivity needed to power where Southern Minneapolis -St. Paul works, studies and plays.

Residents and business owners can be the first to know when AT&T Fiber is available in their area by visiting: att.com/NotifyMe

