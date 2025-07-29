Recording and Mixing Engineer Thiago Baggio Thrives with DPA Microphones

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, JULY 29, 2025 ― Recording and Mixing Engineer Thiago Baggio has built a solid career in the music industry, working with renowned companies and contributing to numerous recording and mixing projects for artists and labels, such as Som Livre, Sony and Universal. Throughout his journey, Baggio’s exceptional work has garnered him three Latin GRAMMY® Awards and multiple nominations, including three for Best Engineered Album. Currently working in partnership with Everest Studio in Alphaville, São Paolo, Brazil, Baggio specializes in recording and mixing musical albums, singles and EPs in the música popular brasileira (MPB), jazz, Christian, indie and alternative genres.

When recording these projects, Baggio favors DPA Microphones for their true, transparent sound, and often opts for the brand’s 4011 Cardioid Microphones on acoustic guitars, acoustic pianos and other wood instruments. “I love DPA mics; they’re my favorite,” he says. “To be honest, I don’t even know how to record certain instruments without them. So, when I go to a studio that doesn’t have DPA, I struggle. The 4011s specifically are a huge part of my everyday workflow.”

Respecting the authentic sounds of the artists and instruments he records is an important aspect of Baggio’s work, and the 4011s help him to achieve that. “Musicians often spend their entire lives crafting their sound, and I never want to interfere with that,” he says. “That’s why I love DPA; the mics are very transparent and produce high-fidelity sound, with low noise and no coloration. I also love how detailed they sound. People spend years looking for a piano for their studios, for example, so I want to honor the integrity of that instrument and uphold that authentic sound in the recording, which is when the 4011s come in handy.”

Baggio provides a similar explanation for why this mic works well on acoustic guitar: “It’s one of those instruments that is difficult to record, and only certain musicians know how to play it well in the studio for a recording,” he continues. “Typically, they’ll have their own style, which I never want to get in the way of; the clarity of the 4011s makes them the perfect solution in these instances as well.”

While DPA is clearly beneficial on the recording side, Baggio says he also finds the mics to be helpful for mixing. Recent examples of his work include Vanessa Moreno’s “SOLAR” album and Jota P.’s “Se o Meu Peito Fosse o Mundo” single. “My process is to record all instruments playing together at the same time, but in different rooms,” he explains. “Vanessa’s album was very piano-centric, so of course I deployed DPA 4011s, and then I was able to bring in the other instruments around it — drums acoustic bass, etc. Since the mics are so authentic to the sound of the instruments, mixing was so much easier because there was not much to adjust.”

In addition to his praise for the mic’s pristine sound, Baggio commends the brand for the durability of its products. “They don’t break like other microphones I’ve used in the past,” he says. “In fact, I have a friend that bought 4011s in the early nineties, before DPA was even the name of the brand, and the microphones are still yet to need repairs or replacements.”

Aside from the 4011s, Baggio often chooses to rent DPA’s 4060 Omni Miniature Lavaliers and 4099 Instrument Microphones. “I would love to have my own personal set of DPA mics, so I can avoid the future disappointment of having to work in a studio that doesn’t have them.”

In addition to his multiple Latin GRAMMY wins and nominations, Baggio was recognized as Brazil’s Best Recording Engineer by the Music Pro Awards in 2019 and 2023 and has received three commendations from the Legislative Chamber of Brasília for his contributions to Brazilian music. He is additionally a voting member of the Recording Academy, the Latin Recording Academy and the Audio Engineering Society. He is part of the Arturia artist team and collaborates with brands such as Kiive Audio, Safari Pedals, Sound Radix, Techivation and others. As an independent professional, he specializes in recording and mixing productions across various genres, standing out for his versatility and technical excellence.