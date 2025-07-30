DCU CENTER ELEVATES GUEST EXPERIENCE WITH EAW® ADAPTIVE AUDIO SYSTEM

The New Sound System Transforms Audio Clarity, Versatility and Production Capability at one of New England’s Top Venues

WORCESTER, MA, JULY 30, 2025 – For over 40 years, the DCU Center has been a central hub for live entertainment in New England, drawing millions of fans for everything from hockey games to concert tours. But behind the scenes, one challenge was holding it back: the aging sound system couldn’t keep pace with the quality of events it hosted.

With up to 14,000 seats and a wide variety of events, the DCU Center needed a system that was not only powerful, but efficient. “We needed a system that matched the energy and professionalism of our diverse event schedule,” said Sandy Dunn, General Manager of the DCU Center for Legends/ASM Global. Turning to Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®), a leader in advanced loudspeaker technology, the DCU Center began a journey to transform the entire audio experience for everyone who walks through the doors.

EAW partnered with venue leadership and top-tier industry collaborators to bring the vision to life. The system was designed by WJHW, a firm renowned for large-scale venue AV, with installation led by Ostrow Electric Company and Metropolitan Interactive. The result is a fully customized audio solution built to address the architectural and acoustic challenges of the DCU Center. The centerpiece of the new system is EAW’s ADAPTive Series, featuring six main hangs with six Anna Loudspeakers and three Otto Subwoofers each, totaling 36 Anna and 18 Otto modules. Supplementary QX300 and MK2300 Series loudspeakers provide detailed coverage across all seating zones.

The new ADAPTive system can perfectly cover the venue’s full room seating from a sporting event standpoint, but because of its ability to adapt coverage to different scenarios, it can also change coverage to focus full system energy on only the lower or mid-level seating without the demand of addressing the array mechanically. This allows for less reverb and tighter, more intelligible sound at smaller events, all while maintaining the same signature sound for each audience scenario.

“One of the standout features of the EAW system is its ability to deliver precise, uniform coverage across a large and acoustically complex space, no matter the event,” says Rob Hornbaker, Director of Operations of the DCU Center for Legends/ASM Global. “While our previous system served us well for many years, today’s events come with more advanced technical demands. The new EAW system not only delivers exceptional sound quality but is also more efficient and easier to manage for our in-house operations team. This holistic approach ensures the system is built to meet the demands of today’s events while being adaptable for the future.”

Another ADAPTive feature that shines in this install is the ability for the venue to easily redeploy the existing clusters with minimal manpower. The DCU Center frequently hosts events like graduations along with family events and can now reconfigure the speaker clusters into an endzone deployment.

“Since the installation, guest feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Artists and production teams have also noted the difference, pointing out how easy it is to achieve a clean mix in the space,” says Hornbaker.

As the DCU Center looks ahead to hosting even more top-tier events, the new EAW system positions it as a premier destination for those seeking exceptional production quality. “Fans, event organizers and production crews have all commented on the clarity and balance of the sound throughout the arena, regardless of their location in the building,” explains Dunn. “This is the result of a powerful, flexible sound system that enhances every event so the DCU Center can host the next generation of live entertainment.”