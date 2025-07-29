MARSHALL ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES CV355-27X-ND3 CAMERA WITH 27X OPTICAL ZOOM AND NDI® AT IBC 2025

HD60 27X Camera With NDI® (NDI HX2, NDI HX3) and 3GSDI Ideal for a Wide Range of Professional Broadcast and AV Applications

AMSTERDAM, JULY 29, 2025 — Marshall Electronics introduces the CV355-27X-ND3 Optical Zoom NDI® (NDI HX2, NDI HX3) Camera at IBC 2025 (Booth 11.C28). This camera utilizes a professional-grade 8.5-megapixel sensor to capture crisp HD video up to 1920×1080 at 60fps with support for all HD formats. The straightforward design, ease of use and NDI® capabilities make this camera a valuable tool for a variety of broadcast and professional A/V requirements.

The CV355-27X-ND3 features a 27X optical zoom block that offers an extensive zoom range from 5.56mm to 150mm, starting at 60 degrees all the way out to 3.2 degrees horizontal angle-of-view for maintaining image crispness from ultra-wide to long telephoto shots.

The camera includes the NDI (NDI HX2, NDI HX3) video-over-IP protocol, allowing for high-quality, low-latency video to be transferred over a standard IP network. NDI preserves visual quality, frame accuracy and source synchronization. NDI also opens up a wide range of NDI Tools that are available to make this new camera easily discoverable, controllable, adjustable and consumable into NDI workflows. The camera offers the convenience of NDI HX2|HX3, 3G/HDSDI and HDMI simultaneous outputs with stereo audio embedding.

The CV355-27X-ND3 operates with exceptional low-light sensitivity, ensuring a clear picture in variable and challenging lighting conditions, including live events, indoor or outdoor sporting events, houses of worship and other dynamic lighting environments.

“The CV355-27X-ND3 is designed for users who need broadcast-quality video with flexible integration into their existing workflows,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “Its powerful zoom range and NDI compatibility provide an ideal solution for professionals working in fast-paced, live production environments.”

More information can be found here or visit Marshall at IBC 2025 (Booth 11.C28).