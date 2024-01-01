Real World Experience. Real Impact. CDMA Business Model Sets the National Standard as the Proven Pipeline Connecting Apprentices to Real Access and Results in the Entertainment, Media, and Technology Industries





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDMA Business Model is not just shaping the future—it’s redefining it for all ages. Through its proprietary experiential learning platform, CDMA Business Model bridges the gap between education and industry like no other program in the nation. We connect apprentices to unparalleled opportunities, giving them real-world experience that leads to real results in high-growth sectors such as entertainment, media, and technology.

As the industry’s most trusted and innovative platform, CDMA Business Model empowers marginalized communities, particularly African Americans and Latin American groups, providing them with essential skills and direct access to career opportunities. Through immersive storytelling, hands-on industry simulation, and strategic mentorship, our Academy prepares the next generation of industry leaders to not only enter the workforce but to transform it.

Whether it’s preparing participants to be featured in live broadcasts on Fox 5 DC, designing promotional materials for national campaigns, or creating digital portfolios, the CDMA Business Model Academy offers more than just education—it offers a direct pathway to leadership in industries that need fresh, diverse perspectives.

Demonstrated Excellence: The Legacy of CDMA Business Model

Proven Apprenticeship-to-Career Pathways: Our graduates gain immediate access to top-tier media networks and production studios, preparing them for leadership roles in the entertainment and tech industries.

Our graduates gain immediate access to top-tier media networks and production studios, preparing them for leadership roles in the entertainment and tech industries. National Partnerships: Strategic alliances and field experiences with media giants like iHeartMedia and Urban One, alongside schools and government agencies, ensure our learners have the support and visibility to succeed.

Strategic alliances and field experiences with media giants like iHeartMedia and Urban One, alongside schools and government agencies, ensure our learners have the support and visibility to succeed. Certified Training Opportunities in Digital Media, Production, Marketing, and Technology: Our training programs are rigorously designed to equip learners with the most sought-after skills in today’s job market.

Our training programs are rigorously designed to equip learners with the most sought-after skills in today’s job market. Unmatched Real-World Experience for Apprentice Alumni Network: From working on live events like the NFL Commanders Draft Day, Millennium Tour featuring multi-platinum recording artists to content creation featured on mainstream platforms, CDMA Business Model offers hands-on learning that builds powerful portfolios and networks.

From working on live events like the NFL Commanders Draft Day, Millennium Tour featuring multi-platinum recording artists to content creation featured on mainstream platforms, CDMA Business Model offers hands-on learning that builds powerful portfolios and networks. Global Civics Engagement: Social Justice Training through the CDMA Business Model Youth Traffic Safety Townhall Initiative supporting Vision Zero campaigns alongside the DC Department of Transportation, as seen at DC Open Streets on WUSA 9.

From Apprentice to Leader: A Journey of Impact

“Working with the CDMA Business Model was a blessing! I began as a summer youth employee, and before I knew it, I was promoted to marketing manager for my entire team. I learned how to manage multiple moving parts and lead in a fast-paced, collaborative environment. Even after the program, I continued to apply the same skills and knowledge in my job search—and to this day in 2025, I’m still using what I learned at CDMA Business Model. Thank you for that life-changing opportunity.” — Alyssa, CDMA Business Model Apprenticeship Pathway Alumni

In the wake of the pandemic, the CDMA Business Model earned the Outstanding Host Award from the DC Department of Employment Services, recognizing our approach as one of the nation’s most impactful online experiential and hybrid learning platforms. While others were simply going virtual, we were building a workforce.

Today, our results speak volumes: Backed by 20 years of research, the CDMA Business Model has empowered thousands of apprentices across the country, including New York and Washington, D.C., with real-world opportunities—proving that even when the world paused, the CDMA Business Model kept careers in motion.

This is the future of education and industry leadership—and CDMA Business Model is defining it. Where innovation meets impact—CDMA Business Model.

Contacts

Media Relations



press@CDMABusinessModel.com