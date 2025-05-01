IT Asset Disposition Company mender Makes Debut on Inc. 5000 List

mender joins an elite group of Southwest companies making the greatest impact in the region

Top IT asset disposition (ITAD) company mender announced today that it has made the Inc. 5000 list for the first time. The company, which is dedicated to healing the planet by extending the life of IT assets through recycling and resale, ranks 127 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest list thanks to its average of 34 percent growth for two years ending in 2023. The list ranks private companies based in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arizona that have experienced the fastest growth.

“We’re honored to be recognized alongside this distinguished group of businesses,” said mender Co-Founder and CEO Kent Taggart. “Our mission of making an impact-for our customers, our employees, our community, and our planet-has been key to our growth. We’re committed to creating customized solutions to help our clients meet their technology, sustainability, and budgetary goals. mender’s success is directly related to the mission-driven culture we’ve developed, and the desire to nurture strong relationships that make an impact in our world.”

Over the period reviewed by Inc, mender has supported ITAD/ electronics recycling efforts in 22 countries , and has processed over 1,500,000 assets globally.

Part of the Inc. 5000 franchise, the Southwest regional list is made up of companies that have had 106 percent median growth from 2021 to 2023. Complete results of the Inc. 5000-including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria-can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About mender

mender is a global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) company, specializing in eco-friendly IT asset disposition services focused on extending the lifecycle of IT assets through responsible recycling and resale. The company ensures secure disposal and recycling of IT equipment, aiming to protect the environment and clients’ brand reputation. mender adheres to sustainable practices that promote a circular economy. The services include secure data destruction, IT asset recovery, and environmentally responsible recycling, catering to the needs of businesses looking to dispose of their data center and endpoint assets in an eco-conscious manner. mender supports wildlife and land conservation efforts through its giving pledge pledge of five percent of its net profits back to conservation. For more information, visit: https://www.withmender.com/.

