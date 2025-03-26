RayNeo, as a Member of the TCL Family, Forms Worldwide Olympic Partnership with the International Olympic Committee

BEIJING, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a landmark announcement at the iconic “Water Cube” (Beijing 2008) / “Ice Cube” (Beijing 2022) venue, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) unveiled a Worldwide Olympic Partnership with global technology company TCL, extending through 2032. As part of this partnership, RayNeo, a prominent augmented reality (AR) innovator and subsidiary of the global technology leader TCL, is positioned to significantly elevate the Olympic and Paralympic experience for both spectators and competitors.

The partnership positions TCL as the official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category. RayNeo will contribute its cutting-edge glasses with AR and AI technologies to revolutionize how audiences engage with the Olympic Games. RayNeo, along with other TCL innovations, will redefine the spectator and athlete experience through cutting-edge augmented reality smart glasses solutions.

At the announcement ceremony, IOC President Thomas Bach personally tested RayNeo’s latest products, including the RayNeo V3 AI Glasses and RayNeo Air 3s XR Glasses. In a standout moment, President Bach used the V3 AI Glasses to document a memorable exchange with Li Dongsheng, Founder and Chairman of TCL, showcasing the device’s real-time translation and high-precision recording capabilities.

The RayNeo V3 AI Glasses, featuring a 12MP Sony sensor coupled with a real-time AI assistant, allow users to capture life from a first-person perspective and instantly translate foreign signage, breaking down language barriers.

Meanwhile, the RayNeo Air 3s Glasses offers a portable 201-inch screen experience, enabling fans to enjoy the Olympic spectacle anytime, anywhere. These glasses feature advanced display technology and eye care features, and are distinguished by the world’s first dual opposing acoustic chamber design, setting a new standard for portable AR experiences.

As the global leader in consumer AR technology, RayNeo Innovation continues to push the boundaries of wearable tech. In 2023, the company made history by launching the world’s first binocular full-color MicroLED waveguide AR glasses, cementing its reputation as an industry pioneer. By 2024, RayNeo had captured 35% of China’s consumer AR market, maintaining its dominance for three consecutive years. Globally, RayNeo has consistently ranked at the top of sales charts during major shopping events such as Prime Day and Black Friday, highlighting its international appeal and commitment to innovation-driven excellence.

By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge AR technology with real-world applications, RayNeo is not merely enhancing moments – it is fundamentally redefining the essence of digital interaction and human experience. As a trailblazer in immersive technology, RayNeo represents the convergence of innovation and practicality, where every glance through its AR glasses unveils a window to infinite possibilities. With the Olympics as its stage, RayNeo is making the future clearer than ever.

About RayNeo

RayNeo is a leading brand in the AR space, dedicated to redefining augmented reality through groundbreaking technology and wearable innovation. Initially incubated within TCL, RayNeo develops AR glasses that seamlessly integrate into everyday life, delivering immersive and intuitive experiences. By combining cutting-edge design with advanced technologies, RayNeo empowers users to explore and interact with the digital world like never before. Committed to shaping the future of AR, RayNeo drives innovation through collaboration and a user-first approach. For more information about RayNeo and its innovative AR technology, visit www.rayneo.com .

About TCL

TCL, which stands for “The Creative Life,” embodies creativity in every facet of life. As a leading technology company, TCL is committed to delivering smart technology solutions—including TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy—that enhance customer experiences. To celebrate human potential and the transformative power of sports, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category through to 2032.

About the International Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation made up of volunteers which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 4.2 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world.

