HISENSE DEBUTS 2025 ULED SERIES WITH BIGGER SCREENS FOR MORE IMMERSIVE ENTERTAINMENT

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense , a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, today unveils its 2025 ULED TV lineup, featuring the U6, U7, U8, and U9 with more big screen options than ever before in the 100+ inch category. By offering expanded ultra-large screen options, Hisense is redefining what’s possible in home entertainment, delivering premium picture quality and cutting-edge performance to more households. Hisense’s newest 2025 TV models’ newest 2025 ULED models ensure that movie lovers, gamers, and sports fans alike enjoy immersive, larger-than-life experiences at every price point.

Hisense’s innovation goes beyond just size. The 2025 ULED series is designed for real-world performance, powered by next-generation AI processing that works effortlessly behind the scenes to deliver smarter, more intuitive picture enhancements—without the need for manual adjustment. At the core of this evolution is the Hi-View AI Engine X, derived from the ULED X lineup and featured in the U9, alongside the Hi-View AI Engine Pro, which powers the U7 and U8 series. Both advanced AI-driven processors automatically fine-tune contrast, color accuracy, and motion clarity in real-time, ensuring lifelike images and fluid motion across all content types.

The 2025 ULED lineup introduces a suite of intelligent enhancements that refine every detail for a more immersive experience. Expanded local dimming and advanced Quantum Dot (QLED) technology ensure deeper blacks, richer colors, and improved brightness that adapts to any household. For gamers, AI-driven motion processing, refresh rates up to 165Hz, and Dolby Vision® Gaming deliver ultra-responsive, tear-free gameplay. Meanwhile, AI-enhanced audio processing optimizes Dolby Atmos® soundscapes, creating a theater-like experience that fills any space.

Now available in sizes up to 100 inches, Hisense’s latest ULED lineup proves that cutting-edge innovation isn’t just about going bigger; it’s about making every pixel, every frame, and every sound better. You can also discover 800+ free live TV channels, plus 700,000+ movies and shows available across 10,000+ apps with Google TV™, while advanced connectivity options like HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi 6E, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit ensure seamless integration into any smart home setup.

“Hisense delivers industry-leading performance, premium quality, and innovation without compromise,” said David Gold, President of Hisense Americas and Hisense USA. “With MiniLED across the entire ULED lineup and advanced AI processing, we’re pushing picture quality to new heights—offering big-screen excellence and demonstrating that top-tier technology can be for everyone.”

U9 Series: The Path to Ultra Premium

Expanding on its role as the bridge between premium and ultra-premium viewing, the 2025 U9 series introduces a new 65-inch model, alongside its 75 and 85-inch options, making it easier than ever for households to experience cinema-grade entertainment without the need for a dedicated home theater space. At the core of the U9 is the Hi-View AI Engine X, the same advanced chipset used in Hisense’s flagship ULED X lineup, which continuously optimizes brightness, contrast, and color accuracy for a refined, lifelike picture in real-time. AI 4k Upscaler, AI Super Resolution, and AI Noise Reduction enhance content to near-4K clarity, while AI Local Dimming, AI HDR Upscaler, and AI Depth Enhancer work together to dynamically adjust brightness, contrast, and depth for a more immersive picture.

Enhanced peak brightness levels deliver breathtaking contrast and clarity, while an Ultra LR panel eliminates reflections and an ultra-wide viewing angle ensures vibrant visuals from any seat. Dolby Vision IQ®, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode preserve the creative intent of content, while an upgraded 165Hz native refresh rate and FreeSync Premium Pro, and ALLM provide next-level gaming performance. CineStage X Surround, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Virtual X create a 4.1.2 multi-channel soundscape (5.1.2 multi-channel sound in 75 and 85 inch options), filling any space with multi-dimensional, room-filling audio.

U8 Series: Best in Class MiniLED

The U8 redefines what’s possible in home entertainment, delivering best-in-class picture quality, ultra-smooth motion, and immersive audio at an unbeatable value. Powered by the Hi-View AI Engine Pro, this TV automatically optimizes brightness, contrast, and color in real-time—so every scene looks its best, no manual adjustments needed. AI-driven enhancements sharpen details, reduce noise, and improve depth, ensuring lifelike clarity whether you’re watching movies, live sports, or gaming. With peak brightness levels up to 5000 nits and expanded local dimming zones, the U8 delivers deeper blacks, stunning highlights, and exceptional contrast in any lighting condition. Quantum Dot technology enhances color accuracy, producing richer, more vibrant visuals for an ultra-immersive experience.

Built for the whole family to enjoy, the U8’s 165Hz native refresh rate, MEMC, and lightning-fast response times provide incredibly smooth motion with no lag or blur—ideal for fast-paced action, high-speed gaming, and live events. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and IMAX Enhanced ensure cinema-quality visuals, while AI-enhanced motion and picture processing adjust seamlessly to any content. With screen sizes up to 100 inches, Wi-Fi 6E for ultra-fast streaming, and an 82W Dolby Atmos 4.1.2 multi-channel sound system, the U8 delivers the ultimate home entertainment experience—without compromise. Whether watching, gaming, or streaming, the U8 sets a new standard for performance and value.

U7 Series: The Game Changer

The U7 is the ultimate mid-premium TV, delivering high-performance features at an accessible sub-$1K price point. Built for gamers and sports enthusiasts, the U7 combines MiniLED Pro technology with a 165Hz native refresh rate, ensuring fluid motion and crystal-clear visuals for fast-paced action. Equipped with 165Hz Game Mode Ultra, Game Booster 288 added Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Gaming, and FreeSync Premium Pro, the U7 is optimized for next-gen consoles and high-speed PC gaming, minimizing input lag and screen tearing. Enhanced HDR support, deeper contrast, and vibrant colors create a lifelike viewing experience, whether watching the big game or playing one. Plus, its AGLR-Antiglare low reflection panel ensures glare-free visuals from any seat in the house, allowing everyone to join in on the action.

Upgraded Dolby Atmos audio with 60W 2.1.2 multi-channel sound delivers rich, spatial sound, amplifying every in-game effect and stadium roar. With sizes ranging from 55 inches to 100 inches, the U7 outpaces competitors in delivering big-screen gaming and sports entertainment at an unbeatable value. This makes it the ultimate choice for gamers and sports fans who demand high-end performance without the premium price tag.

U6 Series: MiniLED, Maximum Value

The U6 redefines entry-premium entertainment by bringing MiniLED brilliance to screen sizes up to 100 inches, making large-format viewing more accessible than ever. Combining deep contrast, vibrant colors, and immersive visuals, this series delivers a cinematic experience for any space without the premium price tag.

Now powered with Fire TV built, the U6 offers a seamless and intuitive smart TV experience. With the Alexa Voice Remote, navigating and discovering content has never been easier. Consumers can enjoy Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos with a 2.1 built-in subwoofer, HDR10+ Adaptive, and gaming technologies like ALLM and VRR, making the U6 a well-rounded choice for both casual viewers and gaming enthusiasts. Plus, an enhanced 144Hz native refresh rate, Game Mode Pro, FreeSync Premium, and Wi-Fi 6 ensure smooth motion and responsiveness to make the experience that much better.

With screen sizes ranging from 55 to 100 inches, the U6 brings smarter, more connected, and effortlessly intuitive entertainment to any home—delivering big-screen viewing at an unmatched scale.

Availability

The Hisense 2025 ULED lineup will be available later this year, with further details on pricing and retail availability to be announced. For more information about upcoming Hisense products, visit www.hisense-usa.com , and follow @HisenseUSA on Facebook and YouTube and @Hisense_USA on Instagram and X .

About Hisense USA

Since 2001, Hisense USA Corporation, a subsidiary of Hisense Group, has been a leading provider of technology products, encompassing a diverse range of offerings such as televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, soundbars, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and air conditioners. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA and FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the company places maximum emphasis on performance, quality, and value, leading to remarkable industry growth and a reputation for producing reliable, award-winning products. According to Omdia, Hisense has ranked No. 2 globally in total TV shipments from 2022 to 2024, and No. 1 in 100-inch+ TV segment from 2023 to 2024, a testament to the company’s commitment to superior product quality and the best user-centric experience.

