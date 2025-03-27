DJI and SkyPixel Celebrate a Decade of Creativity: 10th Annual Photo & Video Contest Winners Announced

Honoring the Best in Aerial and Handheld Imagery from Around the World

SHENZHEN, China, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DJI and SkyPixel, the world’s largest aerial photography and videography community, proudly announce the winners of its 10th Annual Photo & Video Contest. Marking a decade of inspiring creativity, this milestone edition has attracted thousands of participants from across the globe, showcasing breathtaking visuals captured from the sky and on the ground.

Since its first edition in 2014, the SkyPixel Annual Photo & Video Contest has celebrated the art of visual storytelling through aerial and handheld imaging. This year, the competition saw nearly 140,000 entries, each demonstrating technical excellence and artistic vision. From mesmerizing landscapes to dynamic action shots, the winning works exemplify the limitless possibilities of creative expression.

A Decade of Innovation and Inspiration

As SkyPixel celebrates its 10th anniversary, this contest serves as a testament to the evolution of aerial and handheld imaging technology and the ever-growing community of talented creators who push the boundaries of visual storytelling. Over the past decade, SkyPixel has grown from a niche platform into a global hub for photography and videography enthusiasts, inspiring millions worldwide.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 10 years of creative excellence,” said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. “This contest not only highlights the talent of our global community but also showcases the transformative power of aerial and handheld imaging in storytelling. We look forward to another decade of innovation and inspiration.”

Esteemed Judges Panel

To ensure the highest standards of evaluation, SkyPixel assembled a distinguished panel of judges, including renowned filmmakers, award-winning photographers, and industry experts. These professionals brought their vast experience and keen artistic eye to assess each entry, selecting the most outstanding works across multiple categories.

The judging panel for the 10th edition in the video category included industry heavyweights Claudio Miranda, Academy Award-winning cinematographer known for projects such as Life of Pi, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Top Gun: Maverick; Chenyu Jin, Director of Photography recognized for Blossoms Shanghai and Like a Rolling Stone; Tianhong Pan, Director of Photography for commercials and founder of the well-known self-media platform MediaStorm; and Sam Newton, a renowned travel filmmaker.

The judging panel for the 10th edition in the photography category included Anne Farrar, Assistant Managing Editor-Photography at National Geographic Magazine; Luke Stackpoole, expert in travel and adventure photography; Weimin Chu, a renowned landscape photographer and winner of the 2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest, 2023 World Press Photo Award, and 2024 Hasselblad Masters Award; Daniel Kordan, a celebrated landscape photographer known for his breathtaking nature imagery.

2025 Annual Best Video Prize (Aerial)

The 2025 Annual Best Video Prize (Aerial) recognizes outstanding achievements in aerial cinematography, celebrating films that capture the world from above with both skill and creativity.

This year’s winner, The War – My Transformation Journey , directed by Bashir Abu Shakra, stands out for its distinctive approach. Abu Shakra has a unique way of conveying solitude, using breathtaking aerial shots to evoke a quiet sense of loneliness and melancholy. His work places him alone in vast, boundless landscapes, emphasizing the human experience against the overwhelming scale of nature.

His footage often features vast, open landscapes — stretching far into the distance — where he appears alone, a single figure framed against the expanse. This contrast between the individual and the limitless surroundings enhances the film’s personal narrative of transformation, blending technical precision with a subtle, reflective tone that makes his work memorable and powerful.

“The opening shot is truly captivating, marked by its elongated duration, graceful camera movements, and the serene beauty of the time of day. The composition stands out as particularly noteworthy. It’s one of my favorites, and the overall quality is exceptional,” said Claudio Miranda. “The War is an admirable film. Landscape photography is never a simple record, and every shot taken by this cinematographer is refined, precise, and captivating. The angles, the light all show his persistence and perseverance. It is a film where technique and the creator’s inner vision are highly aligned. I really liked the ending,” said Chenyu Jin.

2025 Annual Best Video Prize (Handheld)

The 2025 Annual Best Video Prize (Handheld) recognizes exceptional videography using handheld or stabilized cameras, proving that creativity knows no bounds. This year’s winner, Japan Travel Cinematic, created by Henry Yue, captures the essence of magical Japan with a director’s sharp eye and masterful cinematic techniques. Through his expert use of composition and cutting-edge stabilization, he transports viewers into a visually rich and emotionally resonant journey through the heart of Japan.

“The sound design and use of movement in this film were second to none, absolutely capturing the essence of Japan in the most stunning way. This was one of my favorites, and I felt immersed from the moment I hit play. Keep up the incredible work—this was truly something else,” said Sam Newton. “Japan Travel is a work rich in visual elements, combining both motion and stillness without causing any sense of chaos. Henry expertly controlled the pace of the film, with clean tones and precise, appropriate exposure control that perfectly integrates all elements. It is a highly refined and cohesive piece,” said Chenyu Jin.

2025 Annual Best Photo Prize

SkyPixel’s 2025 Annual Best Photo Prize honors the most striking still image captured in the past year. This edition’s winner, Mysterious Realm , taken by Gangerqia, exemplifies the power of a single frame, blending technical skill with a profound visual narrative. Through an intricate composition, this mesmerizing image reveals the striking form of a human eye, emerging seamlessly from its natural surroundings — an artistic feat that blurs the line between landscape and symbolism.

“This aerial photo works beautifully because it almost tricks you at first glance — like you’re looking at a drawing rather than a real landscape. There’s a frozen pond shaped like an eye that immediately grabs your attention, and the neat line of footprints from the bird adds a playful sense of movement. It’s simple, clean, and has a bit of mystery to it. The minimal colors and subtle textures make the whole thing feel calming but intriguing at the same time,” said Luke Stackpoole.

Each of these winners receives recognition for their outstanding contribution to visual storytelling, along with prizes that support their creative endeavors.

The winning entries have been officially announced on SkyPixel™. Among the Top 10 video winners, We Were Meant to Fly delivered a stunning tribute to the limitless possibilities of flight, while Journey to the Pole captured the raw beauty of extreme landscapes. DREAMS OF PHILIPPINES | A CINEMATIC JOURNEY offered a visually poetic exploration of the islands, and FLIGHT MODE impressed with its dynamic aerial cinematography.

Other winning entries included We All Start Somewhere, an inspiring narrative about creative journeys, and My FPV Showreel 2024, showcasing high-speed drone mastery. The cinematic beauty of The Dolomites transported viewers to Italy’s majestic peaks, while Dear Friend delivered an emotionally resonant story. Rounding out the winners, MY YEAR 2024 reflected on a year of adventure, and Mysterious Altay revealed the hidden wonders of remote landscapes.

For the complete list of winners, please visit: www.skypixel.com/contests/2024. All awarded entries will enter a public review period from now until April 7, 2025. Should you have any inquiries regarding the competition or the entries under review, please email the official competition address at: skypixel.campaign@dji.com.

