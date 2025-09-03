Curriculum Associates Unveils Next Generation of i-Ready® Programs and Features

New resources help increase student engagement, accelerate growth, and maximize impact

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Curriculum Associates is introducing powerful new additions to expand and enhance i-Ready, its flagship portfolio of products, for the 2025-2026 school year. These new programs and tools underscore the company’s commitment to continuous improvement. They are designed to help educators focus on impact by strengthening teaching and learning, honoring the unique needs of middle schoolers, supporting Multilingual Learners, and building critical foundational skills in literacy. Working closely with districts, Curriculum Associates is helping maximize the partnership between educators, students, and technology, ensuring schools can focus their energy where it has the greatest impact: lasting student growth.

i-Ready Pro: Honoring the Unique Needs of Middle Schoolers

Middle school is a pivotal stage in students’ learning and one that requires a unique instructional approach. To meet the needs of older learners, Curriculum Associates has introduced i-Ready Pro for middle school. With adaptive lessons tailored to each student’s needs—whether they require foundational support or are ready to engage with grade-level instruction—i-Ready Pro helps every learner feel empowered, confident, and capable of independent growth. For educators, i-Ready Pro offers real-time insights, enabling both celebration and reflection to guide students with purpose.

“Middle schoolers deserve learning that feels relevant and empowering,” said Kelly Sia, CEO of Curriculum Associates. “We designed i-Ready Pro to give students ownership of their learning and build lasting confidence with lessons and design that foster engagement and independence.”

Expanding Support for Algebra 1

Curriculum Associates is expanding its i-Ready Classroom Mathematics core portfolio with the addition of a new Algebra 1 course offering. Algebra 1 is a seamless extension of CA’s trusted Grades K–8 core mathematics program and will help students build a strong mathematics foundation or prepare for advanced high school courses.

Supporting Spanish Multilingual Learners

Curriculum Associates is expanding its Spanish literacy offerings to better support the growing population of Multilingual Learners and the increased number of schools and districts focusing on biliteracy.

Mosaico: Fundamentos por i-Ready for Grades K–2 supports early reading growth and builds fluency while offering accessible pathways to biliteracy for early elementary students. This standards-aligned program provides explicit, systematic instruction in foundational skills powered by original, authentic content from native Spanish-speaking authors and illustrators to honor the unique path students take when learning to read in Spanish.

i-Ready Evaluación Diagnóstica de lectura en español (Grades K–6) is a powerful new adaptive Spanish reading assessment that provides educators with a culturally authentic way to gauge students’ proficiency in Spanish reading. Timely reporting offers educators a clear view of students’ overall performance and domain-level placements as well as easy-to-access links to evidence-based instructional guidance.

“These programs reflect our commitment to Multilingual Learners,” said Katie Nicholson, chief product officer at Curriculum Associates. “They help educators better understand what students know and open doors to biliteracy as a pathway to future success.”

Building Foundational Literacy Skills

Educators now have an easier way to regularly gauge their students’ foundational reading skills including fluency, phonological awareness, and spelling and encoding skills. i-Ready Literacy Tasks can be administered digitally, enabling teachers to more efficiently and deeply know their students and focus on each of their precise needs.

Partnering with Educators

Alongside new student tools, Curriculum Associates continues to expand the ways in which it provides ongoing support and professional learning for educators. Options include flexible online sessions, sequenced learning paths, and coaching support. Coaching by i-Ready, a new offering available as a separate purchase, helps improve and sustain student achievement and build instructional leadership capacity.

“Educators face real challenges in meeting the diverse needs of their students,” said Sia. “Our goal is to give them tools that make it easier to see where students are, adjust instruction, and keep learning moving forward.”

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates is a mission-driven company that develops research-based assessments, instructional materials in mathematics and English language arts, and data tools to support student growth. With a foundation in research and a focus on innovation, including voice AI, CA delivers timely, actionable insights to help educators meet diverse student needs. Serving more than 14 million students and one million educators nationwide, CA is known for its award-winning programs, including i-Ready, Magnetic Reading™, and BRIGANCE®, and its unwavering commitment to service. Learn more at CurriculumAssociates.com.

