TDK announces new TMR sensors in custom sensing solutions for high-performance gaming gear

− TDK’s tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) sensor technology offers the highest precision, resolution, and speed for gaming keyboards, controllers, mouse wheels, webcams, AR/VR, driving wheels, and pedals

− TDK’s full family of magnetic and MEMS custom sensing solutions empower gaming systems with precise navigation, motion tracking, voice detection, contact sensing, and proximity/presence detection

− TDK gaming sensing solutions are available by direct sales inquiry; select sensors are available via distributors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) announces new TMR sensors as part of TDK’s broad suite of custom sensing solutions for gamers and gaming gear builders who seek the ultimate game performance from their keyboards, controllers, mice, webcams, AR/VR, driving wheels, and pedals. TDK’s suite of gaming sensing solutions – which includes TMR-based sensors and MEMS motion, microphone, and ultrasonic time-of-flight sensors – are exceptionally precise with fast response, plus compact and low power, to enable a winning edge for gaming gear.

Serious gamers demand the highest levels of performance from sensors within their gear, and TDK has a well-established presence with top industry gaming OEMs. Building on this, TDK now expands its custom sensing solution offerings to include ultra-precise TMR sensors to more top gaming gear manufacturers globally.

“Whether gamers compete in e-sports or against their own top score – we know that every millisecond matters,” said Hayato Miyashita, Division Head of TDK Magnetic Sensors Business Group. “TDK has spent years perfecting TMR sensor technology that helps gamers win. With 10 times the sensitivity of traditional hall sensors, TMR sensors offer a boost for high-performance gaming devices.”

In addition to TMR sensors, TDK offers an array of sensor solutions for gaming gear, including:

− PositionSense 9-axis solution (IMU+TMR) for absolute orientation detection and navigation

− TMR-based sensors for driving wheel, pedals, mice, controller stick, trigger button, and AR glasses hinges (in-use or closed)

− TMR-based linear sensors for low latency and high precision in keyboards

− Low-power and high SNR MEMS microphones for voice-activated AI and human machine interface

− Ultrasonic time-of-flight sensors for precise wear detection and gesture tracking

− Temperature sensors for measuring body temperature or ambient temperature

InvenSense, a TDK group company, has more than 15 years’ experience providing custom sensing solutions to top gaming gear manufacturers, starting with SmartMotion IMUs in controllers and AR/VR headsets. Today’s InvenSense MEMS sensing solutions include high-precision, ultra-low-power IMUs, MEMS microphones and ultrasonic time-of-flight sensors for AR/VR, extended reality, controllers, webcams, smart speakers, and more.

TDK MEMS sensing solutions available at distribution partners include:

− SmartMotion ICM-45686 for AR/VR and ICM-42670-P for gaming controllers

− SmartSound MEMS microphones T5837, T5838 and T5848 for AR/VR, controllers, webcams

− SmartSonic ultrasonic time-of-flight sensors ICU-30201 and ICU-20201 for AR/VR

“TDK is proud to co-create custom sensing solutions with gaming OEM partners around the world,” said Takao Tsutsui, CEO of Sensor Systems Business Company at TDK. “Our partners count on us to provide advanced TMR, MEMS, and temperature sensing solutions, along with custom sensor fusion software and needs-based support – enabling them to build and market products for an AI-powered future.”

TDK gaming senor solutions are available via direct sales inquiry: invensense.tdk.com/gaming or inv.sales.us@tdk.com .

Key Features: TMR Sensors

− Ultra-low power

− Fast response

− Sub-micrometer linear and angular resolution

− Contactless, wear-free operation

− Highly durable and compact, ideal for high-use, high-precision peripherals

Key Features: MEMS Sensors

MEMS IMUs – ICM-42670-P & ICM-45686

− Industry-leading motion tracking for controllers & mobile platforms, AR/VR headsets

− Ultra-low power for extended battery life

− Wide full-scale range (FSR) with ICM-45686

− Robust on-chip software suite for enhanced functionality

− Machine learning / sensor fusion capabilities

MEMS microphones – T5837, T5838 and T5848

− Enhanced audio capture and environmental awareness

− Extraordinary sound fidelity at ultra-low power

− High accuracy, as required for voice-enabled AI integrations

MEMS Ultrasonic ToF – ICU-30201 and ICU-20201

− Long distance, accurate sensing

− Ultra-low power for extended battery life

− Reliable performance in any lighting condition

− Indirect line-of-sight support with accurate 3D tracking—even with obstructions

− Multi-player capable: maintains tracking even when hands/controllers are blocked

Glossary

− 9 axis: 3–axis gyroscope + 3–axis accelerometer and 3–axis compass

− AR/VR: augmented Reality / virtual Reality

− FSR: full scale range

− IMU: inertial measurement unit

− MEMS: micro-electro-mechanical systems

− TMR: tunnel-magneto resistance

Applications

− Keyboard key switches

− Controller stick & trigger button

− Mouse wheel

− AR/VR headsets

− Webcam

− Driving wheel & pedals

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) is a global technology company and innovation leader in the electronics industry, based in Tokyo, Japan. With the tagline “In Everything, Better” TDK aims to realize a better future across all aspects of life, industry, and society. For over 90 years, TDK has shaped the world from within; from the pioneering ferrite cores to cassette tapes that defined an era, to powering the digital age with advanced components, sensors, and batteries, leading the way towards a more sustainable future. United by TDK Venture Spirit, a start-up mentality built on visions, courage and mutual trust, TDK’s passionate team members around the globe pursue better—for ourselves, customers, partners, and the world. Today, the state-of-the-art technologies of TDK are in everything, from industrial applications, energy systems, electric vehicles, to smartphones and gaming, at the core of modern life. TDK’s comprehensive, innovative-driven portfolio includes cutting-edge passive components, sensors and sensor systems, power supplies, lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, magnetic heads, AI and enterprise software solutions, and more—featuring numerous market-leading products. These are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics, TDK-Lambda, TDK SensEI, and ATL. Positioning the AI ecosystem as a key strategic area, TDK leverages its global network across the automotive, information and communication technology, and industrial equipment sectors to expand its business in a wide range of fields. In fiscal 2025, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.4 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

https://invensense.tdk.com/news-media/tdk-announces-new-tmr-sensors-in-custom-sensing-solutions-for-high-performance-gaming-gear

Media Contacts:

• TDK, Dawn Mortensen: dawn.mortensen@tdk.com

• Publitek:TDK-global@publitek.com

Photo – https://digitalmedianet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/TDK_Sensing_Solutions_Gaming.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tdk-announces-new-tmr-sensors-in-custom-sensing-solutions-for-high-performance-gaming-gear-302576277.html

SOURCE TDK