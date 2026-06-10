Guiding Stars: I’m Done Losing Weight on a GLP-1 – Now What

by Kitty Broihier

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Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

Using GLP-1 agonist medications can improve health outcomes for a growing number of conditions including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, liver disease, and kidney disease. However, it’s no secret that lots of people take them primarily for weight loss. And now that GLP-1s have been around for a while, many people are wondering how to transition off of them. Once weight loss is achieved, then what happens? Let’s take a look at what you can expect and how to prepare for the conclusion of your GLP-1 journey and beyond.

Will I Gain Back the Weight?

Not necessarily, but don’t be surprised. Weight regain after a weight-reduction phase is not uncommon-no matter how you lost it. This is why you tend to hear that weight maintenance is tougher than weight loss. Research does show that after stopping GLP-1 medication, many people gain back over half the weight they lost. Naturally, the reasons for this vary. But since the medications work on various systems in the body, a few physiological changes are likely to occur:

Metabolic adaptation. When you lose weight, your svelte self requires less food (fewer calories) than it did before. If you revert to your pre-GLP-1 amount of food, chances are some pounds will follow.

Hunger signals return. Not feeling hungry and having less “food noise” while on the medication was helpful. But within a few weeks, both return-and with them, your appetite.

Find Ongoing Support

Long-term success depends in large part on what you do once you’re no longer taking a GLP-1 medication. You’re likely to lose some of the metabolic health benefits that a GLP-1 provides when you stop taking it. And you might find yourself falling back into old, unhealthy habits. Many people end up switching GLP-1 medications or restarting them when the weight starts coming back. Having a “support team,” consisting of your prescribing physician and a Registered Dietitian who works with GLP-1 patients, is recommended. You don’t need to go it alone.

Nutrition Priorities After GLP-1s

Finishing up with a GLP-1 isn’t the time to slack on your nutrition! Yes, you will need portion management, but overall good nutrition is equally important. Here’s what to focus on:

Nutrient-dense foods. Nutrient density is the amount of nutrients in a food relative to the amount of calories the food contains. Eating more nutrient-dense foods (lots of nutrients, lower in calories) is crucial when you’re eating less food overall. Also, research shows that people who lose a substantial amount of weight often have an increased risk of nutrient deficiencies. Guiding Stars’ foundational principle is to help people easily select the most nutrient-dense foods. So when you’re shopping for groceries, prioritize Star-earning foods.

Foods that keep you full. Protein is the most satiating macronutrient, and a smart choice for anyone dealing with a resurrected appetite. Aim to get some protein at every meal. Protein needs vary, but the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest we aim for a bit more than previous recommendations: 1.2 – 1.6g/kg body weight. For a 150-pound person, that amounts to between 82 – 109g of protein daily. Divided across three meals, that’s roughly 27 – 36g per meal. Fiber-rich foods are another filling choice, and there are plenty to choose from: whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. As an added bonus, they’re also nutrient-dense.

Water. GLP-1s often blunt the sense of thirst, so you may have become accustomed to not drinking as much while on the medication. Now that you’re done, your sense of thirst may kick in again. And when you consume more fiber, your body needs more water to avoid bowel problems. So now is the time to make friends with water again! It’s the beverage your body prefers, but other drinks work too, especially if they’re non-caloric. Check out the Guiding Stars-earning beverage options while shopping-there are plenty to choose from. You can generally let your thirst guide you as far as how much water and other fluids to drink. But creating some healthy hydration habits for yourself is also helpful.

About Guiding Stars

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