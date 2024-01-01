Unleash Your Print Potential and ‘Make More’ with FUJIFILM Business Innovation’s Line Up of Products, Software, and Support Services at PRINTING United Expo

From office to production print solutions, Fujifilm to showcase innovative technologies alongside live sessions and virtual reality experiences

Today’s print market is increasingly competitive and faces immense pressures — from a smaller skilled labor force and rising costs to the need for faster turnaround times and constantly evolving standards. As Fujifilm continues to deliver an intuitive, inventive, and beneficially disruptive suite of innovations for the market, its new “Make More” campaign showcases the company’s dedication to go beyond the product portfolio and support customers to print smarter, adapt to demand in real-time, and turn operational challenges into strategic growth-driving advantages.

“In a market where efficiency and innovation are key, ‘Make More’ is more than just a campaign or a tagline — it’s a promise to our customers,” said Yuji Oki, general manager, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Business Innovation Division. “We have one very simple, utterly limitless purpose – to help customers Make More – and we’re proud to offer the innovation, automation, support, and partnership to do that. More impressions, more profit, more free time, more beauty, and more satisfied customers–that’s what matters, and we’re excited to showcase this at PRINTING United this year.”

Attendees are encouraged to visit booth #3021 and see how they can Make More together with Fujifilm and their gamut-spanning portfolio of products and software in addition to live experiences up and running at the booth:

Products

ACUITY TR™ powered by breakthrough AQUAFUZE® Ink Technology



Fujifilm’s new ACUITY TR is a revolutionary 64-inch (1.6-meter) roll-fed printer that brings the latest Fujifilm technology to wide-format roll printing. Equipped with Fujifilm’s groundbreaking AQUAFUZE water-based UV ink technology, ACUITY TR delivers exceptional print quality, versatility, and sustainability, offering users a flexible, eco-conscious printing solution that powers vibrant creative expression across a wide range of applications.

REVORIA PRESS™ EC2100S and SC285S With Expanded Specialty Toners



Fujifilm will be showcasing its recently announced new Silver & White specialty toners for the REVORIA PRESS EC2100S and SC285S models, joining the existing Pink, Clear, and Textured Clear options. Silver toner delivers metallic effects for high-end business cards, brochures, and promotional materials. White toner enables vibrant images on dark or transparent substrates, ideal for premium marketing applications. Both allow five-color printing in a single pass.

REVORIA PRESS™ PC1120



The first in a long line of digital toner presses, the REVORIA PRESS PC1120 delivers peak quality and performance. This system features a standout print engine, printing in full color with 10 color options including gold, silver, white, pink, and clear, easily configurable in six stations with resolutions up to 2400 x 2400 dpi. It prints at 120 pages per minute and is compatible with a wide array of paper stocks and sizes, providing the freedom to bring your imagination to life.

APEOS™ Multifunction Print Solutions



Our range of digital multifunction printers (MFPs) will be on display and available for demonstrations, including models from our APEOS line. The A3 line-up, designed for businesses of all sizes, integrates with cloud services to support digital transformation and offers features including enhanced security, high-speed scanning, intuitive mobile interfaces, and energy-efficient technology. For small- to medium-sized businesses, our A4 line-up of compact, space-saving printers produce high-quality outputs at speed to boost productivity, while also delivering the latest in technology including direct mobile printing, WiFi, enhanced security, and user-friendly interfaces.

Software

REVORIA XMF™ PressReady Lite



The new REVORIA XMF PressReady Lite is a customized version of Fujifilm’s original REVORIA XMF PressReady workflow solution, designed for smaller companies using one or two presses. PressReady Lite automates PDF preflighting, file error detection and correction, and creates workflows that group jobs by media or toner needs. This minimizes changeovers, increases efficiency, saves time, and reduces human error. PressReady Lite can be installed on a REVORIA Flow server configured for the REVORIA PRESS SC285, EC2100, and PC1120 models.

ColorPath®



ColorPath SYNC® is a suite of state-of-the-art cloud-based color management solution with tools that align output devices to designated Industry Standard or custom color targets. ColorPath SYNC incorporates optimized color correction technology and a simple, step-by-step interface to achieve industry-leading results in creating and maintaining color output device alignments. As noted in the industry today, it is harder to find experienced resources as well as train them in complex color production. ColorPath combined with Fujifilm Professional Services allows us to be a “trusted advisor” when it comes to Color Production management.

Experiences

Live Sessions of Aspire Program



Fujifilm’s Aspire Program is a free suite of resources that affords designers and operators easy access to simple, yet powerful, training and tips to grow their CMYK+ capabilities while also providing promotional print samples and profit estimation tools designed to accelerate growth and ROI. FUJIFILM will show designers, creatives and Print Service Providers how to achieve stunning results with the widest range of CMYK+ technology in the industry.

Look Inside the Technology with Augmented Reality



Onsite at PRINTING United, Fujifilm will be demonstrating the technology behind the FUJIFILM J Press 750HS and FUJIFILM J Press FP790. Remove the doors and get inside each printer for an immersive experience that puts your fingers in control of the technology inside with a step-by-step control of each function.

Leading Drop-on-Demand Inkjet Printheads



Additionally, FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., a leading global manufacturer and supplier of piezoelectric, drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads, will attend the event. At the show, they will highlight newly announced SKYFIRE™ SF600 inkjet printhead in Fujifilm’s booth. This inkjet printhead leverages the company’s proprietary piezoelectric inkjet technology based on proven silicon Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems (Si-MEMS) technology and is designed to jet using a wide variety of inks including aqueous, organic solvents, and UV-curable, as well as functional fluids.

The new SKYFIRE™ SF600 printhead support grayscale multibit jetting at 600 dpi resolution with a drop size range of 5–25pL, nozzle layout that enables a high throw distance, and printing speeds that can exceed 200 meters per minute to support applications including commercial packaging, decor, textile, printed electronics, imprinting and coding and many others.

Additionally on display will be Fujifilm’s STARFIRE® and SAMBA® line of printheads. These printheads represent Fujifilm’s ongoing commitment to performance, productivity, durability, and support to its customers, which are the hallmarks of its rich history in the graphic arts and industrial industry segments.

“The PRINTING United Expo is a pivotal event for our industry, and we are thrilled to connect with our partners and customers, share our vision for the future of print, and showcase how our innovations are engineered to solve the real-world challenges they face,” added Oki.

Beyond their presence at PRINTING United, Fujifilm will be rolling out the Make More campaign through various industry events, a revamped showroom in its Chicago headquarters, marketing materials, and more.

Fujifilm will be at the PRINTING United Expo, Booth #3021, October 22-24, 2025, in Orlando, FL. For additional information, visit https://go-print-us.fujifilm.com/events/printing-united-2025.

