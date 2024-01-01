Rain Technology to Demo New Display Technology Innovations at CES 2025 for Visual Privacy and Optical Performance

Displays: Smartphones, Retail POS, Bank ATM, Automotive, Medical Kiosk

BOULDER, Colo. & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—Rain Technology, creator of the world’s most advanced directional display technologies, today unveiled its plans for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025), taking place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. See the company overview video with CEO Robert Ramsey, Ph.D., and Chief Scientist Michael Robinson, Ph.D., here.





What: Scientists at Rain Technology have made significant strides in improving visual privacy and optical performance of display systems, with over 700 patents filed in the display field. These innovations have significant implications for consumer, enterprise, retail, automotive, financial services, medical, and consumer electronics segments. At CES 2025, Rain Technology will be demoing these solutions:

Switchable Privacy™, an embedded directional display that protects customers and organizations against visual hacking, fraud and identity theft. A switchable privacy medical kiosk solution will be demoed for the first time. Improved wide angle capabilities will also be shown, especially relevant for laptop, monitor, POS and ATM applications. See a video of Laptop Switchable Privacy in action here.

No-Driver-Distraction™, an embedded display solution for automotive that uses Switchable Privacy to prevent driver distraction from the passenger’s use of in-cabin displays for entertainment. This solution meets evolving legislative safety standards. The CES demo also features privacy zones, allowing flexibility for the areas of the display which will be kept private.

Display Screen Branding™, an embedded switchable display layer which allows branding or messaging to be directed to off-axis viewers of the screen.

Where: Licensing its IP to tier one integrators, manufacturers, and supply chain partners of smartphones, laptops, tablets, monitors, POS and ATM systems, and automotive displays, Rain Technology can be previewed at the Rain Technology Suite at CES 2025: 5 p.m., Jan. 7 through 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Venetian Resort, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas. Schedule a hands-on demo along with light food and drinks with paul.treichler@raintechnology.com.

About Rain Technology

Rain Technology is a display technology innovator. The company created the world’s most advanced directional and switchable privacy display technology and licenses its IP to tier one manufacturers and supply chain partners of laptops, tablets, monitors, smartphones, point-of-sale (POS) systems, ATMs, automotive displays, and AR/VR devices. Key brands include Switchable Privacy™, No-Driver-Distraction™, Display Screen Branding™ and Anamorphic-XR™ and benefit IT departments, marketers and consumers. Founded in 2017 and privately held, Rain Technology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with operations in the UK and Taiwan. Visit Rain Technology at www.raintechnology.com, and follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Switchable Privacy, No-Driver-Distraction, Display Screen Branding, and Anamorphic-XR are trademarks of Rain Technology. All other brand names and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

