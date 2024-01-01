The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria™ Celebrates 1 Million Units Sold with Brand New Content

The sales milestone is welcomed with a new Title Update and new downloadable content for Steam, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Epic Games Store.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Free Range Games and North Beach Games are thrilled to announce that The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, the only survival-crafting game set in the iconic world of Middle-earth™, has sold over one million copies worldwide. The occasion is marked with a new update to the game and new downloadable content (DLC) available today. Title Update 4 brings a new cosmetic Wardrobe feature, an Alpha playtest of dedicated servers, and a number of quality of life additions. The DLC packs on sale today across all platforms are The Rohan Pack DLC (MSRP $4.99 USD) and The Yule-tide Pack DLC, which is free for a limited time. For further information visit https://www.returntomoria.com/news.

For Xbox players, the game is included in this year’s countdown sale at 50% off starting today. Gamers can expect more promotions throughout the holiday season.

“We’re beyond grateful to our community for all of the support,” said Chris Scholz, CEO of Free Range Games. “This achievement is a testament to our commitment to making a great game even better. We see the proof in our store page user scores.”

John Miller, CEO of North Beach Games, added, “Over the past year, we’ve witnessed the deep love and enthusiasm fans have for Middle-earth, and we strive to reflect that same passion in everything we do.”

About The Rohan Pack DLC: Embrace the legacy of the Rohirrim with the Rohan Pack! Transform your armor to embody the might of Rohan’s legendary warriors, and gear up with exclusive recipes for the Rohirrim Spear, Rohirrim Shield, and new base decor. Fuel your adventure with recipes for a new meal and hearty brew.

About The Yule-tide Pack DLC: Cozy up by the fire and celebrate Yule-tide under the Mountain. This Free add-on adds recipes for food, decoration and lighting options for any Dwarf in a festive, holiday mood.

Developed by Free Range Games and Published by North Beach Games, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is available now for an MSRP of $24.99 USD, and has been rated T for Teen by the ESRB and has a PEGI 12 rating. For more information about The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, visit ReturnToMoria.com, join the community Discord, follow the game on Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

For additional details about developer Free Range Games visit their official website and follow them on Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information on publisher North Beach Games please visit their official website.

About Free Range Games:

Free Range Games, headquartered in Sausalito, California, is a video game developer founded in 2009 by veteran developers and longtime collaborators. Free Range Games’ mission is to make games people find meaningful, memorable, and fun. To learn more about Free Range Games visit the website at: https://www.freerangegames.com.

About North Beach Games:

North Beach Games publishes PC and console games with a focus on the survival crafting and role-playing categories. The company’s mission is to partner with and empower the world’s best independent developers and studios. Based San Rafael, CA, North Beach Games is comprised of industry veterans with a wide range of experience in publishing, marketing and game development. To learn more about North Beach Games visit the website at: https://www.northbeachgames.com.

About Middle-earth Enterprises

Middle-earth created by J.R.R. Tolkien is the definitive, deepest, richest and most beloved fantasy world of our time. As its stewards and custodians, our goal is to consistently deliver a wealth of great content in both new, and known formats; to ensure Middle-earth’s rightful place as the world’s leading fantasy IP and brand, forever. Inspired by our deep appreciation for the fictional world created by Professor Tolkien, we are dedicated to working with those providing highest quality products in accordance with best green business and sustainability practices, including fair trade, equality in the workplace, and a commitment to protect our earth, its wondrous beauty and the viability of every living creature. Middle-earth Enterprises was acquired by the Embracer Group in 2022, and has been producing and licensing films, merchandise, electronic games, services, and live stage productions based upon The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books, for more than half a century. www.middleearth.com.

© 2024 Free Range Games. All rights reserved. Free Range Games and the Free Range Games logo are trademarks or service marks of Free Range Games.

© 2024 North Beach Games and associated logos and names are trademarks of NBG, Inc. All rights reserved.

© 2024 Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved. Epic, Epic Games, Epic Games Store and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. In the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and elsewhere.

© 2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. “PlayStation Family Mark”, “PlayStation”, “PS5 logo”, “PS5”, “PlayStation Shapes Logo” and “Play Has No Limits” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

© 2024 Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved. “Moria”, “Middle-earth” and “The Lord of the Rings” and the names of the characters, events, items, and places therein are trademarks or registered trademarks Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC under license to Open Door Entertainment, LLC dba North Beach Games.









Contacts

Media Contact:

contact@northbeachgames.com