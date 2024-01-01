Globalstar Achieves First 5G Data Call with XCOM RAN on Band n53 Spectrum

Device ecosystem maturing to support licensed and globally available 10 MHz channel





COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), the next-generation mobile satellite and communications services provider, announced today the first 5G data call on Globalstar band n53™ spectrum, achieving 100 Mbps download and 60 Mbps upload speeds. These increased speeds allow for mission-critical applications such as robotics, autonomous forklifts, augmented reality (AR) applications, and enhanced video abilities to operate seamlessly. The test, conducted using XCOM RAN prototype radios and state of the art 5G modules, validates the utility of the Band n53 spectrum for even the most cutting-edge mobile applications and builds on the success from the 4G testing announced in October at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas.

“It’s an exciting achievement,” said Tamer Kadous, Vice President of Terrestrial Networks at Globalstar. “We’re building on the progress we announced earlier this fall with the 4G integration of the Band 53 ecosystem with our partners at Global Telcom and others. Now we are extending focus to the 5G ecosystem and partnering with several key OEMs who are utilizing the Qualcomm chipset, and I expect it to rapidly proliferate as companies see how 5G on Band 53 can not only remove the worry of losing connectivity on unlicensed spectrum but gain efficiencies for their critical applications.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Globalstar in achieving a significant milestone for 5G connectivity,” commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The first 5G data call over band n53 spectrum underscores the potential of Quectel modules to deliver high-performance, reliable connectivity solutions. This accomplishment marks an exciting advancement in extending 5G’s reach.”

Globalstar’s Band n53 is a rare swath of mid-band spectrum offering integrators, enterprises, governments, carriers and cable companies a versatile, fully licensed channel to improve their users’ wireless connectivity. For Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) seeking to reduce 5G roaming service from their networks, Band n53 offers interference-free capacity for small-cell deployment in high-potential markets without overbuilding. Band n53 is also available to partners for the deployment of private networks requiring strong security, reliable performance and high capacity.

“Globalstar’s successful completion of their first 5G data call on their terrestrial n53 spectrum showcases the immense potential of this mid-band TDD spectrum for enabling innovative applications,” said Manish Watwani, Chief Revenue Officer, Telit Cinterion. “Our FN990B series, designed in an industrial-grade M.2 form factor, is the perfect solution to power devices harnessing 5G enhanced mobile broadband technology. Our data cards provide unmatched reliability, flexibility, and performance, making them ideal for the most demanding enterprise and industrial applications, ensuring seamless connectivity for both public and private 5G networks.”

Band n53 is time-division duplexing (TDD) spectrum, requiring only a single frequency band for uplink and downlink with a frequency range of 2483.5-2495 MHz. It is supported by a growing range of technology partners producing chipsets, consumer and IoT devices, RAN systems and network, data and device management. It was first licensed in 2015 in the US and has since gained approval in 12 nations as well as from the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP).

Globalstar Investor Day participants will experience a live demonstration of XCOM RAN and Band n53 during today’s event.

To learn more about Globalstar, visit: https://www.globalstar.com/

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate in smarter ways – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s LEO satellite constellation ensures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar’s XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability.

Contacts

Alisa Moloney



Alisa.Moloney@globalstar.com