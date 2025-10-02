Vuzix and BUNDLAR Partner to Deliver No-Code XR Content Across Vuzix Smart Glasses to the Enterprise and Defense Markets

ROCHESTER, N.Y., and CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with BUNDLAR, a no-code augmented reality content management system (CMS) platform. The collaboration positions both companies to capitalize on accelerating global demand for extended reality (XR) solutions across enterprise and government markets.

Through the partnership, BUNDLAR’s Knowledge Now platform will enable enterprises and public-sector organizations to create, manage, and publish immersive XR content directly to Vuzix smart glasses without writing a single line of code. By combining world-class wearable hardware with scalable, no-code content creation, Vuzix and BUNDLAR are closing the XR ecosystem gap and unlocking new revenue streams in training, field service, security, and defense.

Strategic Growth Opportunities

Enterprise Training: Quick-service restaurant (QSR) staff using Vuzix M400 devices with BUNDLAR content modules reduced training time by up to 40 percent, a measurable ROI driver for high-turnover industries.

Field Service Support: Technicians working in disconnected or challenging environments can follow hands-free step-by-step workflows, reducing downtime, minimizing errors, and improving operational efficiency.

Defense and Government: Personnel can access immersive content to operate, maintain, repair, and replace mission-essential equipment in the field, even in offline or air-gapped settings — enhancing readiness and reducing support costs.

Public Safety and Security: Security personnel using Vuzix devices running BUNDLAR content can overlay real-time visual information on top of live video streams, receiving alerts and responding quickly while remaining mobile.

“BUNDLAR is proud to partner with Vuzix, a recognized leader in XR wearables,” said John Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of BUNDLAR. “Our combined solution creates tangible ROI for enterprises and defense organizations by reducing training costs, accelerating field service, and enabling immersive knowledge delivery worldwide.”

“This partnership is about closing the XR ecosystem gap,” said Lewis Gardner, CTO of BUNDLAR. “Vuzix delivers world-class wearable hardware, and BUNDLAR brings the no-code content management layer that makes it practical to create, update, and deploy immersive experiences in seconds. Together, we’re enabling scalable adoption that can drive significant revenue growth in both commercial and defense markets.”

“Pairing BUNDLAR’s no-code platform with our leading smart glasses allows delivery of an end-to-end XR solution that is easy to deploy and immediately impactful,” said Chris Parkinson, President, Enterprise Solutions of Vuzix. “This collaboration enhances our competitive position and allows us to expand adoption across markets where efficiency, safety, and scalability are essential.”

About BUNDLAR

BUNDLAR is a no-code content management system (CMS) platform delivering immersive, on-demand, and mobile AR/XR solutions for enterprise, education, healthcare, defense, and beyond. Its Knowledge Now platform empowers creators to rapidly design and deploy AR-enabled training, learning, and development content to mobile devices and XR wearables with no coding required. For more information, visit www.bundlar.com.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 450 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , X and Facebook pages.

