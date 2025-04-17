Qumulo NeuralCache Revolutionizes Data Performance

The world’s most advanced file system accelerates data access up to three times faster for unparalleled performance and economic value.

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Qumulo Inc., the leader in enterprise data management and hybrid cloud file storage, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Qumulo NeuralCache, a predictive caching solution designed to supercharge data performance for AI-driven enterprise applications and critical line-of-business workloads. Integrated into Qumulo’s Cloud Data Fabric, this innovative technology leverages an ensemble of AI and machine learning models to dynamically optimize read/write caching, delivering unparalleled efficiency and scalability across both cloud and on-premises environments.





“The Qumulo NeuralCache redefines how organizations manage and access massive datasets, from dozens of petabytes to exabyte-scale, by adapting in real-time to multi-variate factors such as users, machines, applications, date/time, system state, network state, and cloud conditions,” said Qumulo Chief Technology Officer Kiran Bhageshpur. “This predictive model-based caching system enhances application performance, reduces latency, while ensuring data consistency, making it a game-changer for industries relying on data-intensive workflows, including AI research, media production, healthcare, pharmaceutical discovery, exploratory geophysics, space and orbital telemetry, national intelligence, and financial services.”

One of Qumulo’s first NeuralCache users, Carbon VFX, is a full-service creative studio specializing in visual effects, motion graphics, and design.

“With NeuralCache, everything just works like it’s supposed to—no more additional configuration or monitoring of cache policies, and no more cold start delays,” said Carbon VFX Director of IT Jeff Drury. “Before NeuralCache, our artists would expect things to be slow every morning while the system cached the data. Now, they just sit down and get to the creative work. Qumulo allows us to scale to our needs versus completely overbuilding a solution in order to keep pace with the speed of our artists and complexity of their workload, saving us time, costs, and frustration. It just works.”

Key Features and Benefits of the Qumulo NeuralCache

Dynamic Predictive Tuning: Using an ensemble of supervised AI/ML models, NeuralCache continuously tunes itself based on real-time data patterns. Each cache hit or miss refines the model, improving efficiency and performance as more users, machines, and AI agents interact with it.

Cost Efficiency in the Hybrid Cloud: The system intelligently stacks and combines object writes, minimizing API charges in public cloud environments while optimizing I/O read/write cycles for on-premises deployments—delivering significant cost savings without compromising durability or latency.

Scalability for Massive Datasets: Thriving at scales of 25PB and beyond, NeuralCache excels with applications handling exabyte-sized datasets, learning and improving as data volume and workload complexity grows.

Consistency and Correctness: Fully integrated into Qumulo's filesystem—built from the ground up for strict consistency—NeuralCache automatically propagates changed data blocks in response to any write across the Cloud Data Fabric. This ensures that users, machines, and AI agents always access the most current data, eliminating the risk of stale information in decision-making processes, whether human-guided or autonomously executed.

Turbocharge Application Performance: By anticipating data needs and prefetching with precision, NeuralCache accelerates critical workloads, from enterprise AI applications to line-of-business systems

Availability and Next Steps

NeuralCache is available immediately as part of Qumulo’s latest software release and is seamlessly integrated into the Qumulo Cloud Data Fabric. Existing customers can upgrade to leverage this capability with no downtime, while new customers can explore its benefits by contacting the Qumulo team for a demo.

For more information, visit www.qumulo.com/ or join Qumulo’s upcoming Q-Connect webinar on April 17, 2025, to see NeuralCache in action alongside industry experts and customer success stories.

About Qumulo

Qumulo is the only seven-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File and Object Storage and the foremost provider of cloud data platforms. With exabytes under management and more than 1,100 production customers, Qumulo powers movie and TV production, life sciences research, medical imaging, autonomous driving systems, wildfire model refinement and decision support, high-energy orbital launch vehicle telemetry, and critical backups for billions of financial records worldwide. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and global enterprises, Qumulo enables organizations to manage, store, curate, and protect their data, unlocking new possibilities and driving innovation across diverse industries. Qumulo helps organizations manage and protect their data while driving innovation across industries. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

