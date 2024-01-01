BGSF, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with SISSCORP

BGSF and SISSCORP Collaborate with Innovation, Compliance, and Higher Education Excellence Across Texas

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of consulting, managed services and workforce solutions, today announces its strategic partnership by collaborating with SISSCORP®, a trusted Workday® Innovation Partner, to support Texas higher education institutions in meeting complex compliance and regulatory demands through the innovative SISSTEX© application, built on the Workday® platform. BGSF has a proven track record of providing exceptional talent to Workday customers nationwide. With an in-depth knowledge of the Workday product, our resources and consultants are readily available to assist customers whenever they require support, including feature adoption, business transformation, staff augmentation, permanent placement, post-production support, and Phase X projects.

This partnership is a major step forward in transforming how institutions navigate state-mandated reporting. SISSTEX©, designed specifically for use with Workday® Student, offers a comprehensive, user-friendly solution that streamlines data evaluation, enforces regulatory compliance, and enhances overall efficiency for Texas colleges and universities.

“We’re excited to partner with SISSCORP to deliver modern, automated solutions that directly address the needs of our higher education partners,” said Eric Peters, Professional Division President at BGSF. “This collaboration is all about empowering institutions to confidently meet their reporting requirements with fewer headaches and greater efficiency.”

SISSTEX© automates the functionality and creation of reports mandated by the Texas Legislature and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. The application includes built-in integrations that extract data from auxiliary systems, giving institutions a consolidated and accurate view of all necessary data. While institutions retain responsibility for submission and certification, SISSTEX© simplifies the preparation and streamlines each semester’s required process.

What sets SISSTEX© apart is its continued adaptability. SISSCORP monitors updates from the Coordinating Board and collaborates with Workday to ensure SISSTEX© evolves alongside Workday® Student enhancements. This proactive maintenance ensures that institutions receive lasting value from their investment through ongoing efficiency and compliance enablement.

Through this strategic partnership, BGSF and SISSCORP are reinforcing their shared commitment to innovation, compliance, and educational excellence across Texas.

Empowering Businesses Through Innovation & Expertise

BGSF aims to empower organizations with seamless Workday implementations and strategic consulting. By leveraging a customer-first approach and certified expertise, the firm helps companies optimize their Workday investment, streamline business processes, and drive sustainable growth.

As a key player in the Workday ecosystem, BGSF differentiates itself with a highly skilled network of consultants, an in-depth understanding of Workday’s capabilities, and a proactive approach to assisting customers. The firm specializes in feature adoption, best practice sharing, training, knowledge transfer, and Phase X project support.

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services and professional workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Finance & Accounting, Managed Solutions, and Property Management. BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 97th largest U.S. staffing company and the 49th largest IT staffing firm in 2024. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

About SISSCORP

SISSCORP® is a woman-owned, women-led consulting firm delivering strategic SaaS solutions with a specialized focus on Higher Education—and expanding soon into Government. With deep expertise in Implementation Preparation, Change Management, Testing Services, Project Management, and Post-Production Sustainment, SISSCORP supports institutions through every phase of their ERP journey. From strategic planning to long-term operational readiness, SISSCORP is committed to helping organizations unlock the full potential of their technology investments—before, during, and after implementation.

