Qumulo Named Seven-Time Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for File & Object Storage Platforms

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the leading provider of cloud data platforms, today announced its position as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for File & Object Storage Platforms for the seventh consecutive year. Gartner, Inc. positioned Qumulo in the Leaders quadrant based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.





“We believe that being recognized by Gartner reflects our passion and commitment to creating disruptive cloud data management solutions for our clientele,” said Douglas Gourlay, CEO at Qumulo. “We’ve listened to our clients, and as they contend with ever-expanding data, specifically unstructured data, they require a solution without physical, cloud, or geographic constraints. Currently, we deliver the only data platform that lets customers securely run their data anywhere, on the hardware and public clouds of their choice and in the formats they prefer, while sharing and accessing that data with a Global Data Fabric.”

A 100% software-defined storage solution, Qumulo is the only platform built for managing geographically distributed file and object data on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge. From improving patient care and genomic sequencing to follow-the-sun editorial workflows in media production/gaming, securing video surveillance in universities and municipal governments, and building the most capable autonomous driving and advanced industrial design/engineering workflows, Qumulo is focused on transforming the value and access to data that customers require to tackle their most pressing business and operational needs.

Qumulo’s customers include Fortune 500 companies in various industries, including major film and animation studios, healthcare, automotive, the energy sector, municipal and federal governments, education, and some of the largest research institutions in the world. They all use Qumulo to manage their unstructured data everywhere without compromising performance, security, or enterprise-grade features.

According to Gartner Peer Insights™, Qumulo has an Overall Rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars in the File & Object Storage Platforms market, based on 157 reviews, as of October 1st, 2024.

Setting a new standard for cloud data management, Qumulo also recently announced the general availability of Cloud Native Qumulo (CNQ) on AWS, the world’s first cloud-native unstructured data system. This solution delivers an enterprise-proven, multi-protocol system designed to manage unstructured data with superior performance, scalability, and flexibility, with a lower total cost of ownership for cloud and on-premises storage.

