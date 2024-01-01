Gozio Survey Finds Healthcare Leaders Overwhelmingly Want More from Existing Digital Tools

More than 3 out of 4 respondents noted they expect to improve patient experience in the coming months by investing in mobile platforms and AI

Key findings from the survey include:

82% of participants with dedicated mobile platforms (67%) are only somewhat satisfied with their effectiveness.

80% of respondents believe their existing digital solutions for patient self-management are only somewhat effective.

78% expect their budgets for patient experience technologies to increase over the next 12 months.

52% will invest in mobile engagement platforms, and 73% plan to invest in AI chatbots over the next year.

The survey, which included healthcare leaders in the United States and Canada, was conducted in collaboration with WBR Insights and Next Generation Patient Experience (NGPX) and sponsored by Gozio.

With patients expecting more from providers’ digital offerings, it is no surprise that organizations prioritize adopting virtual and digital health solutions as part of their patient support strategies. Despite this, the findings indicate that healthcare leaders believe there is room for improvement, especially regarding patient access and staff productivity.

In fact, 60% of respondents indicated that integrating technology with existing systems is a primary challenge to implementation and that tasks such as communicating securely with providers (31%) are top inconveniences for patients. These statistics indicate the need for customizable, open mobile platforms, especially given that nearly all consumers prefer using a single digital platform to manage their healthcare needs.

“It’s encouraging to see healthcare leaders prioritize digital solutions as a critical tool for problem-solving and elevating patient engagement,” said Joshua Titus, CEO and founder of Gozio Health. “Mobile access to care is and will continue to be a competitive differentiator among health systems. Gozio is committed to supporting health systems’ efforts with a cohesive and fully integrated digital platform that reduces fragmentation across digital solutions and improves patients’ healthcare experience.”

Overall, the respondents agreed that developing a seamless and streamlined digital patient journey is critical to improving outcomes and patient satisfaction. When asked to identify their top strategies for digitizing patient experiences, respondents highlighted the expansion of digital support and patient education, services that enhance convenience, such as remote check-in, features incorporating virtual reality and artificial intelligence, and online support groups.

To view additional insights for this survey, read the full report here.

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health partners with health systems to increase consumer engagement using a proven mobile platform and strategy. The entire healthcare journey–both in-person and digital–is improved by giving systems the flexibility to consolidate all their patient-facing digital solutions into one premium native mobile experience accessible by anyone, anywhere. Combined with Gozio’s patented indoor positioning technology, the platform empowers consumers to confidently navigate their healthcare journey and enables health systems to more effectively achieve their business goals. Gozio customers surveyed in a 2021 KLAS Research Emerging Technology Spotlight report attested to 100% satisfaction. For more information, watch this video or visit www.goziohealth.com.

