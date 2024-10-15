DPA Brings Sound Engineer Robert Czyźewicz’s Vision to Life on the Polish Film, Znachor

WARSAW, POLAND, OCTOBER 15, 2024 ― Renowned Sound Engineer Robert Czyżewicz, celebrated for his innovative approach to sound in cinema, has once again delivered an auditory masterpiece with his work on the Polish film Znachor, known to English-speaking audiences as Forgotten Love. Utilizing the unmatched quality of DPA Microphones, Czyżewicz crafted a soundscape that brings viewers closer to the world on screen, enhancing the film’s atmosphere and emotional depth.

Czyżewicz, who has been a stalwart in the sound industry since 1992, has long advocated for the importance of sound in storytelling. “Sound is a medium that makes the picture more realistic and brings it closer to the viewers,” he says. “It defines the film’s place, time and mood, allowing the audience to fully immerse themselves in the story.”

The engineer first discovered DPA microphones in 1995 and began using them shortly thereafter. Since then, Czyżewicz has expanded his collection. “I am consistently impressed by DPA’s natural sound and versatility,” he explains. “DPA’s miniature microphones are without competition. The unique ability of the mics to blend together without altering the quality of the sound is second to none.”

For Znachor, Czyżewicz deployed an array of DPA miniature microphones, each chosen for its ability to capture the essence of the scene. This includes DPA’s 6060 Subminiature Lavaliers, along with the 4060 CORE and 4061 CORE Omnidirectional Miniature Microphones, which he selected based on the actors’ timbre and voice volume, ensuring clear and consistent dialogue recording. To capture dynamic scenes, Czyżewicz also deployed DPA’s 4017 Shotguns and 4097 CORE Micro Shotguns, which blended seamlessly to provide a natural sound. Finally, he employed DPA’s 2015 Wide Cardioids, in conjunction with 4017s and 4061s, to capture the intricate details of the film’s environment.

With this film, the engineer was faced with the unique challenge of recording live group scenes that included an orchestra and horses, as well as intricate scenes at an inn. According to Czyżewicz, “The use of DPA microphones allowed for a level of sound fidelity and authenticity that is rarely achieved. You have to observe the frame and imagine the scene. DPA microphones enabled us to record elements that greatly enhanced the final effect of the soundtrack.”

The DPA 4097, in particular, has been a game-changer for Czyżewicz, especially in recording car scenes. “This 4097, which was initially designed for socially distanced interviews, has revolutionized my approach to capturing intimate sound details in dynamic settings,” he adds. “It’s small, directional and sounds great.”

Through his company, DIGITAL SOUNDMAKERS, Czyżewicz continues to push the boundaries of sound design in film. “Each project is a different adventure,” he says. “We learn something new every time and, with DPA, we have the tools to achieve the best possible sound in the world.”

Czyżewicz’s dedication to sound has not gone unnoticed. His work on IKAR: The Legend of Mietek Kosz earned him the prestigious Orły Award for Best Sound. He was also nominated for the same award for Forgotten Love, which has garnered nearly 12 million views on Netflix, outpacing many English-language films on the platform. Directed by Michal Gazda, Znachor tells the story of a once-respected surgeon in 1920s Poland who suffers a tragic accident that causes him to lose his memory, after his wife has left him. Years later, poor and still suffering from amnesia, he encounters his daughter, who helps him find the answers he needs to reclaim his life. Starring Leszek Lichota, Maria Kowalska and Ignacy Liss, the film is a remake of the 1982 film Der Kurpfuscher or The Quack (originally also known as Znachor).