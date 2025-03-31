QuickLink Transforms Remote Guest Workflows With the NAB 2025 Debut of StudioEdge™

LAS VEGAS – MARCH 31, 2025 – QuickLink, the leading global provider of multi-camera video productions and remote contributions, will showcase its award-winning QuickLink StudioEdge™ for the first time at NAB Show 2025 (Booth SL10413). With StudioEdge, broadcasters and production teams can seamlessly introduce remote guests from every major video conferencing platform, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and StudioCall™ into productions, optimized with ground-breaking AI technology.

“Production teams no longer need several solutions, computers and converters, as StudioEdge takes the pain out of integrating disparate, competing technologies and harmoniously unites them into a simple, single, elegant and easy-to-use production management system,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “After a successful showing at IBC along with receiving industry-accolades with two award wins, we look forward to presenting this solution to NAB 2025 attendees, which completely simplifies the production workflow.”

With Skype reaching its end-of-life, many production teams and broadcasters are seeking alternative solutions to maintain seamless remote guest integration. QuickLink StudioEdge provides a future-proof, reliable replacement, ensuring continued connectivity and high-quality video contribution from remote participants. By supporting Microsoft Teams, Zoom and QuickLink StudioCall, StudioEdge eliminates concerns about Skype’s discontinuation and offers an enhanced, AI-driven experience for modern production environments.

At NAB 2025, QuickLink will showcase the official integration of Zoom into StudioEdge. Announced in January, this official partnership between QuickLink and Zoom Communications, Inc. now allows customers to seamlessly integrate the highest quality, 1080p Full HD Zoom callers into professional workflows with discrete, isolated audio for full production control.

Utilizing built-in, industry-best QuickLink StudioCall technology, StudioEdge allows users to create real-time group conversations, panel discussions, and live interviews as it can manage any combination of remote guests from around the world, with direct communication and chat support for guidance. The system offers a browser-based remote-control interface via QuickLink’s cloud platform, from any global location. QuickLink StudioEdge technology takes remote guest integration to unprecedented heights by utilizing QuickLink’s renowned remote-control expertise over production elements.

StudioEdge supports four channels of broadcast-quality discrete audio and video from Zoom, Microsoft Teams and QuickLink StudioCall remote guests. It can be seamlessly integrated into the production suite via IP and hardware inputs/outputs. The powerful solution supports direct, off-air communication between operator and remote guest(s) offering complete control over the production.