Wisycom Upgrades MTP61 Miniature Bodypack Transmitter with DPA’s New MicroLock Connector

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 31, 2025 — Wisycom, a global leader in the design and build of sophisticated RF solutions, will showcase its updated MTP61 Miniature Bodypack Transmitter,now featuring the new DPA MicroLock® connector and a customized battery pack,at NAB 2025 (Booth N767). The company will also highlight its groundbreaking new BFL2 Portable RF-over-Fiber system designed to elevate broadcast performance, as well as its MTH610 Handheld Wireless Microphone Transmitter,the latest addition to the brand’s Symphony line of products.

“Our engineering team has designed and built groundbreaking wireless offerings that address many needs in the broadcast industry, such as flexibility, durability and unparalleled quality,” says Massimo Polo, CEO of Wisycom. “We look forward to presenting these innovative Wisycom solutions to NAB 2025 attendees.”

The smallest and lightest solution in its class, the MTP61 Miniature Multiband Bodypack Transmitter, has the widest tuning range currently available (470 to 1260MHz, country dependent). At just 2.63 inches (66.8mm) tall, 1.85 inches (47mm) wide and 3.32 ounces (94g) in weight, the miniature design of the MTP61 makes it comfortable for long-term use in applications that require discreet placement. With its latest updates, the MTP61 is now available with Wisycom’s new customized 7.8Wh Lithium-ion battery, boasting sixteen-hour autonomy. Furthermore, the accompanying LBC61 charger gives users an even wider range of flexibility with file sharing capabilities and expanded charging options.

For additional flexibility, in addition to the LEMO connector, the MTP61 transmitter now includes the new MicroLock compact microphone connector from DPA Microphones. Its newly designed locking mechanism, upgraded materials and redesigned construction provide limitless flexibility, reassuring reliability and robust durability.

Designed to meet the ever-evolving demands of broadcast professionals, the BFL2 Portable RF-over-Fiber system features Wisycom’s revolutionary, patent-pending laser technology, which sets a new benchmark in wireless adaptability. In addition to a Spurious-Free Dynamic Range (SFDR) of 116 dB/Hz²/³, it also enhances system Noise Figure (NF) to an exceptional 10 dB. Comprised of the BFLR2 receiver and BFLT2 transmitter, the system delivers state-of-the-art laser technology with dual RF channels for seamless deployment of diversity microphone antennas and extended IEM/IFB coverage.

Built for portability and performance, each BFL2 module integrates an optical gigabit Small Form-Factor Pluggable (SFP) interface, high-speed Ethernet switch and advanced access point supporting Bluetooth and LoRa wireless control. This next-generation solution redefines flexibility and reliability in RF transmission, enabling superior signal integrity across diverse production environments.

Wisycom’s new MTH610 Handheld Wireless Microphone Transmitter is the latest addition to the brand’s Symphony line of products. It features multiband capability in the 470 to 1260 MHz range, which is essential for broadcasts that cover a massive range of locations and frequency spectrums based on specific country regulations. The device’s remote-control function provides complete access for quick adjustments, without the need to have the unit in hand.

Additionally, its advanced linear technology eliminates intermodulation distortion for a more robust signal, extended range and the ability to operate multiple transmitters in close proximity without an intermod frequency plan. The transmitter also features an ENS-based audio chain, which guarantees the crystal-clear sound that has made Wisycom Symphony products a staple across the world. Finally, its RF power and reliability ensure unparalleled quality, even in the most challenging environments, and the integrated low-pass audio filter eliminates interference from ultrasonic devices.