Top Track Studios unleashes sound innovation with KRK

NASHVILLE, MARCH 31, 2025 ― Now in its fifth year, Top Track Studios has been thriving as one of Music City’s prime recording studios. Designed to enhance the city’s evolving sound, the facility has been acoustically set up with creativity, comfort, and elegance in mind. It boasts a wide selection of top audio equipment, from the well-known classic pieces found in all major studios to the newest technologies available today. Additionally, Top Track Studios prides itself on its commitment to service, ensuring that it respects a musician’s artistry by honoring their needs and vision.

“We are heavy on analog processing here at Top Track,” says Studio Owner, CEO, and Lead Engineer Gibran Sponchiado. “Our amazing outboard equipment and microphone collection make us passionate about the type of work we do. Services at the studio include live tracking of full bands; vocal recording and production; mixing; producing solo artists; and recording ADR and voice-over.”

To support this vast array of projects at Top Track, Sponchiado relies on a multi-speaker setup, which features a pair of KRK GoAux 4 Portable Studio Monitors for referencing in his control room, as well as creating seamless communication with remote collaborators. Notably, KRK’s parent company, Gibson, has recorded promotional videos for the new Les Paul Studio Guitars at Top Track.

“The KRK GoAux sound great and have balanced frequency response, despite the small size,” says Sponchiado. “In a studio, you always need a speaker that can handle loud sounds with extra headroom to avoid distortion on loud transients. When I first sought a small set of speakers for the studio, a friend of mine suggested trying out the GoAux. I bought myself a pair, and they are a great addition to Top Track’s setup.”

Sponchiado goes on to explain that his team also relies on the GoAux speakers for sessions with remote clients. “If we are working with a producer in California who wants to direct the recording sessions in real-time, it’s important to have our client’s feed in an alternative set of speakers in order to separate the communication from the actual session material.”

Sponchiado also admires the sleek design and modern aesthetics of the KRK GoAux monitors, finding their appearance both appealing and distinctive. “The GoAux matches the vision of the studio and goes great with the wooden elements we have throughout the space,” he adds. “We want to make art here at Top Track, and it is important to have speakers that make an impact on the artists and people who come here, both visually and auditorily. The GoAux speakers are equipped with Bluetooth® capabilities, which allow us to quickly let clients play some of their music from their phones or laptops without having to hook up anything physically.”

A devoted audio enthusiast and true maestro of analog gear, Sponchiado blends his wealth of audio expertise with his passion for music and has forged a reputation for excellence over his extensive 20-year career. As a highly skilled Brazilian Producer and Recording/Mixing Engineer, Sponchiado also specializes in serving the region’s Latin communities, bringing a unique cultural perspective and deep understanding of diverse musical styles to his work. Artists looking to elevate their sound will ask to collaborate with Sponchiado because of his commitment to quality and creativity.

Sponchiado got his start as an audio engineer in 2004. He earned a bachelor’s in music education from Universidade Estadual do Rio Grande do Sul (UERGS) in Brazil in 2008 and an MFA in recording arts and technologies from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in 2016. Some of his past clients include R&B artist Jeremih, Pedro Capó (Sony Music), Rome Ramirez, Brittney Spencer (Elektra Entertainment), Finesse2tymes (Atlantic Records), rapper Rocko, actress Ariel Winter, and actors Luke Benward and Chris Mason. Record labels Top Track worked for include Sony Music, Universal Music, Warner Music, Atlantic Records, and 300 Entertainment, among others. He’s also done ADR and voiceover sessions for production companies such as Monster Factory (Resident Evil Franchise) and Wolf Studios (Doctor Who).

Today, Sponchiado approaches every session with a commitment to precision and quality that ensures each project not only meets but exceeds expectations, making him an asset in the world of sound and for Top Track Studios clients.