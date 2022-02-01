QuickLink StudioPro, Uniquely Tailored for North American Multi-Camera Video Production Market, Electrifies InfoComm 2024

LAS VEGAS – MAY 30, 2024 – QuickLink, empowering creatives to exceed modern-day standards of production, will make its inaugural presentation at InfoComm 2024 (Booth C9169). QuickLink will showcase QuickLink StudioPro, the world’s easiest-to-use 4K video production platform, delivering a true-to-life ultra-low latency production experience without the complexity of legacy systems. The company’s presence at InfoComm 2024 signifies QuickLink’s continued expansion into the North American corporate, education, house of worship, and government segments, bringing decades of broadcast production innovation and leading-edge technology to the professional AV market.

Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink states, “Our 21 years of experience developing high-end broadcast quality solutions is built into QuickLink StudioPro aimed at simplifying multi-camera live video production for non-traditional broadcast markets. We are delivering value by focusing on the shared success of our North American resellers, distributors, and customers who prefer integrated solutions over software subscriptions and ease-of-use while maintaining high quality standards.”

With an astounding one-frame delay, QuickLink StudioPro ensures flawless synchronization between stage speakers and large projected screens or video walls for live presentations. StudioPro functions similarly to a video-based Microsoft PowerPoint. Each scene is like a slide, allowing users to add multiple layers, effortlessly switching between scenes to create amazing productions. Without StudioPro, creators face the inconvenience of extensive training on outdated systems, the financial burden of outsourcing to external companies, and lip synchronization issues.

Utilizing built-in, industry-best QuickLink StudioCall technology, remote guests are seamlessly integrated with Teams, Zoom, and Skype calls, other camera feeds, audio sources, images, videos, and graphics. Designed for both large-scale and intimate productions, StudioPro ensures that content remains on-brand and unforgettable to audiences, broadcasting to multiple physical, digital, and social destinations, supporting multi-aspect ratio output simultaneously.

Users can effortlessly capture and integrate unlimited cameras, microphones, videos, NDI sources, and remote guests into their productions. The built-in QuickLink StudioEdge technology takes remote guest integration to unprecedented heights by utilizing QuickLink’s renowned remote control expertise over production elements.

With support for up to 8K UHD workflows at 60fps and the latest 12G-SDI technology, QuickLink StudioPro also supports ASIO audio devices over IP and offers advanced audio mixing capabilities, allowing for precise tuning of audio to perfection. The platform’s AI-driven advanced noise reduction, echo cancellation, and Studio Audio features ensure crystal clear audio quality. Optional AI technology from NVIDIA Maxine enhances production quality and efficiency.

For more information about QuickLink StudioPro features and technical specifications, please click here. For sales enquiries, please reach out to sales@quicklink.tv.