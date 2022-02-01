Wisycom to Showcase Latest Wireless Solutions at InfoComm 2024

LAS VEGAS, JUNE 3, 2024 — Wisycom, a global leader in the design and build of sophisticated RF solutions, will present several of its latest wireless and distributed antenna system solutions at InfoComm 2024 (Booth C9727). Included among these are the highly anticipated, MPR52-ENG portable Ultra-wideband receiver, MRK16 multi-channel receiver system and MTP61 miniature bodypack transmitter. The company will also highlight its RF-over-fiber support via the new BFL interfaces and optional EX3 card for the MRK16.

“Systems integration and installation are at the forefront of what makes Wisycom products so incredible, and our engineering team has designed and built groundbreaking wireless offerings that address many needs in this industry,” says Enzo Frigo, CEO, Wisycom SRL “We look forward to presenting these innovative Wisycom solutions to InfoComm 2024 attendees.”

Designed for professional ENG applications, the MPR52 is a compact, two-channel diversity receiver with both analog and digital outputs. The MPR52 features up to 790 MHz bandwidth in the 470/1260 MHz range, along with next generation multi-band front-end filtering. The software selectable wideband and narrowband DSP-FM operation of the receiver gives users options based on project needs. Country-specific Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) filters are available (USA: 940-960 MHz and Japan: 1240-1260 MHz) as well as convenient function buttons, such as a dedicated frequency scan option. Additionally, power management is flexible as it features standard battery packs that can be charged with the dedicated charger or through the micro-USB-B connector.

Capable of managing up to 16 true diversity channels, the MRK16 is a modular wireless microphone receiver system set in a compact, 19-inch 1RU aluminum chassis that can be daisy chained up to four times for 64 channels of audio in just 4RU. The MRK16 also accepts up to four MCR54 receivers, providing antenna distribution, RF filtering and advanced audio routing. The ultra-wideband receiver system operates from 470 to 1260 MHz and is equipped with 10 automatically selected band-pass filters. The RF-over-fiber functionality of the MRK16 allows for pristine reception without distance limits or heavy signal loss, while the optional EX3 fiber module and BFLT1 transmitter make it possible to place antennas miles away.

The smallest and lightest solution in its class, the MTP61 miniature multiband bodypack transmitter is just 66.8mm tall, 47mm wide and 94g in weight and has the widest tuning range currently available (470 to 1260MHz, country dependent). The miniature design of the MTP61 makes it comfortable for long-term use in applications that require discreet placement. It also operates with a standard 3.7 Volt Lithium-ion battery, boasting ten-hour autonomy. The accompanying LBC61 charger gives users an even wider range of flexibility with file sharing capabilities and expanded charging options.

Finally, the BFL portable RF-over-fiber interfaces, the BFLR1 receiver and BFLT1 transmitter are compact, easy-to-set-up solutions that offer an entirely new way for users to support RF coverage and distribution requirements without concern for cable loss. Expanding on Wisycom’s existing RF-over-fiber solutions, the BFL interfaces feature selectable filters, extended dynamic range and a long-range Bluetooth 5 programming link. With connectivity options available for wireless IEM/IFB and wireless mic applications, the BFLT1 can connect remotely over great distances with the BFLR1 receiver, which translates the optical signal back to RF.