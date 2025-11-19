QuickLink StudioPro™ Powers LiveConnect Live Production at European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2025

AMSTERDAM, NOVEMBER 19, 2025 – At this year’s European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress, held at the RAI Amsterdam, LiveConnect delivered an ambitious and technically complex live production that connected multiple hospital treatment rooms directly with an audience of global medical professionals. Powered by QuickLink’s award-winning StudioPro™ solution, the setup enabled an immersive live endoscopy session that showcased real-time medical procedures with unprecedented clarity and precision.

For this production, LiveConnect deployed its specialized platform, powered by QuickLink’s StudioCall™ technology, to facilitate real-time links between the Amsterdam UMC Department of Pulmonology and the conference venue. The system proved critical in achieving an uninterrupted and lifelike experience for both physicians and attendees.

“We were commissioned to provide the audiovisual technology for this unique live endoscopy session,” explains Jeroen Kosterman, CEO of LiveConnect. “To establish a real-time connection from the Amsterdam UMC, between three treatment rooms and the auditorium, an extremely stable, low-latency solution with broadcast-level quality was required, which is exactly where our expertise lies with our LiveConnect platform.”

At the heart of LiveConnect’s setup was QuickLink StudioPro, an award-winning video production platform. Purpose-built for producing professional live productions and designed for intuitive operation, it features highly integrated remote guest contribution, and ensures high-quality, low-latency video production and delivery without compromising reliability. “StudioPro allowed us to effortlessly switch between three different locations while streaming and recording simultaneously in HD,” says Kosterman. “We also have the ability to add lower-third titles, graphics and videos into the presentation. For the IP connections, we used LiveConnect.network, powered by QuickLink’s StudioCall, which provided a reliable network foundation, offering minimal latency, complete control and maximum video quality. The low-latency was especially crucial during the session, so that questions could be asked during specific moments in the procedure, without any delay.”

Adding to the production’s innovation was QuickLink’s newly launched StudioPro™ Proton control panel. For the LiveConnect team, the control panel simplified the complex live switching and monitoring processes. “The Proton hardware panel enabled intuitive control of the entire setup through solid, illuminated physical buttons,” Kosterman notes. “The button configuration can be fully customized for each project, which is invaluable during a high stakes live medical production like ERS.”

During the live session, medical procedures performed at Amsterdam UMC were transmitted in real-time to an extra-large screen within the RAI auditorium. The resulting experience gave viewers the sensation of standing alongside the physicians, which was made possible via QuickLink’s one-frame delay IMAG feature. “The reactions were overwhelmingly positive,” adds Kosterman. “Thanks to the low latency and crystal-clear HD quality, the audience truly felt as if they were standing right next to the physician in the treatment room. This level of immersion simply isn’t achievable with traditional video production systems or standard video conferencing platforms.”

For Kosterman and his team, the success of the ERS Congress 2025 live session proved how the right technology can elevate audience engagement and educational impact. “Technology and experience can truly go hand in hand,” he concludes. “With a compact and well-thought-out setup, we achieved a high-end production that managed to captivate an international audience.”