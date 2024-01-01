Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Delivers Flawless RF Communications For U.S. Soccer Doubleheader

EAST HARTFORD, CT, NOVEMBER 19, 2025 — Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a leader in wireless frequency coordination and RF system design, provided a comprehensive wireless gear package and onsite RF coordination support for two recent U.S. Soccer Federation matches held at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT.

The event featured a doubleheader showcasing the U.S. Deaf Men’s National Team vs. Germany and the U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Portugal, drawing over 26,000 fans and live national broadcast coverage.

Working closely with the U.S. Soccer Federation’s event production team, PWS supplied a complete intercom and communications package. This consisted of a standalone Riedel Bolero system, which was designed to overcome the venue’s limited infrastructure. PWS’ onsite RF team provided hands-on field support, assured that production staff remained seamlessly connected throughout both matches.

“These events simply don’t happen without the PWSs team there,” said Chris Vanderbeek, Director of Event Production for the U.S. Soccer Federation. “We were working in a venue that didn’t have the infrastructure we needed for our communications, and PWS made it all possible. The technology package they provided worked flawlessly, and their onsite support team was constantly ahead of any potential issue. It was a seamless experience that allowed us to focus on the show itself.”

The PWS crew provided full intercom coverage for the production team, enabling clear, uninterrupted communication across the stadium—including remote field positions and control areas. The setup proved essential to managing timing, cueing and coordination across multiple live elements supporting both games.

“The best part is that nothing went wrong—and that’s exactly what you want,” added Vanderbeek. “PWS gave us confidence that every cue, every connection and every moment would happen exactly as planned.”

The recent matches marked the second collaboration between the U.S. Soccer Federation and Professional Wireless Systems, following a successful event partnership earlier in the year.

For more information about Professional Wireless Systems, visit www.professionalwireless.com.