Marshall Electronics Features its CV625 and CV612 PTZ Cameras at ISE 2026

BARCELONA, NOVEMBER 19, 2025 — Marshall Electronics is showcasing the latest additions to its CV600 Series of PTZ cameras, the CV625 and CV612, which both feature AI track and follow capabilities, at ISE 2026 (Stand 4N900). The CV625 is Marshall’s first dual-sensor / dual-lens, PTZ / POV camera and is currently available as CV625-TB (black) and CV625-TW (white) with an NDI® (HX2/HX3) version expected soon. The CV612, also available in black (CV612-TBI) and white models (CV612-TWI), features the ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI facial learning for accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers. These newest offerings expand the CV600 Series line of cameras, providing tailored AV solutions for any application.

The CV625 brings both a PTZ and a POV wide angle into a single 4K tracking camera. The combination can produce simultaneous close-up and wide views, picture-in-picture outputs plus enhanced AI tracking. The CV625 has 25X zoom, video output up to UHD60 and 4K auto tracking. Featuring a high-performance 8-Megapixel 1/1.8-inch sensor, the CV625 can capture and deliver crisp, clear images up to 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60 frames per second (fps). The ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI technology is enhanced by the dual image capture, which makes the camera aware of the number of people in a shot even when the PTZ is zoomed in on a closeup. The panoramic POV image can be output as picture-in-picture or separately. When used as a manually controlled PTZ camera, the wide image can be very helpful for an operator to understand what is happening in the room. The CV625 offers a wide range of program outputs including 4K HDMI/RTSP streaming, Full HD 3G-SDI, Ethernet and USB 3.0, making it a versatile solution for many applications from AV to broadcast.

The camera’s AI auto tracking follow-and-frame function is designed to be proactive and predictive. This cutting-edge technology allows it to follow and frame presenters with natural and smooth maneuvers. Combining the ability to pan, tilt and zoom, the system uses AI to recognize faces and learn the movement dynamics of the subject, thereby anticipating motion and ensuring accurate following and framing with smooth transitions. An interesting bonus feature of the dual image capture systems is the ability to produce a live “head count,” which is viewable via the camera’s web browser interface. The camera output is switchable to PTZ, wide POV or combined as picture-in-picture. The camera’s primary image capture is built around a professional-grade Sony sensor with smooth 25X Optical Zoom (7.1 mm ~ 171.95 mm), producing clear HD video up to 1920x1080p60fps, 1920x1080i60 and 1280x720p60 via 3G SDI and UHD images of 3480 x 2160 at up to 30fps via HDMI.

The Marshall CV612, available in black (CV612-TBI) and white models (CV612-TWI), features the ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI facial learning for accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers. With advanced AI tracking, the PTZ camera “learns” who the prime subject is and won’t “lose” the presenter when other persons or objects enter the shot. Equipped with 12X optical and a 15X digital zoom, the CV612 offers a 4.1mm-49.2mm (6.6-70.3 degrees) field of view. It is built around a professional-grade 2-Megapixel 1/2.8-inch, high-quality HD CMOS sensor, which provides format resolutions from 1920×1080, 1280×720 down to 640×480, making this the ideal solution for interviews, web production and live presentations.

The CV612 also has a flexible interface with simultaneous 3GSDI, HDMI, RTSP streaming and USB 3.0 Type C outputs for ease of connection for various applications. It can stream HEVC directly from the camera over IP (RTSP) or USB C while simultaneously outputting via SDI and HDMI. System integrators will enjoy the flexibility and adaptability of this camera. Setup and manual control (if desired) is available via Ethernet Network, RS232 3-wire and USB C interfaces One Ethernet (CAT) cable installation with PoE+ simplifies setup and operation. The control interface includes RS232, Visca, Pelco, Visca-over-IP and Onvif protocols as well as LAN control. Also included is a handheld IR remote control.

“These newest offerings provide a broad selection of PTZ camera options for multiple AV needs,” says Bernie Keach, Marshall Electronics. “We are excited to showcase our latest cameras at ISE 2025, as we now have two track and follow models, IP and NDI options and even a USB camera to enhance your video conferencing.”

In addition to the CV625 and CV612, the CV600 Series also includes the CV630, CV630-NDI, CV630-IP, CV620 (with an NDI/HX3 model coming soon), CV605 and the CV605-U3 cameras. The full range of CV600 Series products as well as several of the brand’s POV cameras, switchers and controllers will be on display at ISE 2026.