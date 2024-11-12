QuickLink StudioPro Integrates NewBlue Captivate™ Graphics

San Antonio, TX, November 12, 2024 – QuickLink, providers of industry-leading video production and contribution solutions, announced today that NewBlue Captivate™ graphics software is now integrated as a standard feature on all models of QuickLink StudioPro, QuickLink’s flagship 4K video production platform for corporate, sports, government, education and house of worship video storytellers. NewBlue, Inc. is a renowned provider of innovative broadcasting and graphic solutions, providing cutting-edge live production technologies.

Tailor-made for the global professional AV and broadcast markets, QuickLink StudioPro is the world’s easiest-to-use 4K video production platform, delivering a true-to-life ultra-low latency production experience without the complexity of legacy systems. Adding NewBlue Captivate as a standard on QuickLink StudioPro offers users a powerfully creative tool to deliver beautifully produced graphics and real-time, data-connected overlays. As part of the QuickLink and NewBlue partnership, users can elevate live productions by combining QuickLink’s award-winning video production expertise with NewBlue’s industry-leading on-air graphics, titles and animation software.

“We are honored to be chosen as the graphics solution for QuickLink StudioPro,” said Todor Fay, CEO of NewBlue, Inc. “Our close collaboration allows us to combine strengths, streamline integration, and empower creators and broadcasters with an all-in-one solution that truly elevates their production capabilities.”

“Integrating NewBlue Captivate carries on the tradition of pairing extraordinarily powerful, yet easy-to-use technologies within the QuickLink StudioPro platform,” said Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “Having NewBlue Captivate built into StudioPro empowers video storytellers to enhance their productions with data-driven graphics, dynamic transitions, captivating titles and stunning visual effects.”

QuickLink’s StudioPro is the world’s most comprehensive and easy-to-use video production platform. With StudioPro, organizations can utilize existing skills to produce the highest-quality production experiences. StudioPro effortlessly builds on-brand productions through the integration of unlimited sources, including cameras, microphones, videos, NDI sources, remote guests and now NewBlue Captivate graphics.

For more information about the QuickLink StudioPro suite of products, please click here. For sales enquiries, please reach out to sales@quicklink.tv.