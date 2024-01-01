Jamaican Record Producer Major Seven shapes the landscape of music production with KRK GoAux

ATLANTA, NOVEMBER 12, 2024 ― Omar Walker, better known as Major Seven, is a distinguished multi-platinum record producer, songwriter, musician, and visionary whose music profoundly reflects his Jamaican culture. His extraordinary journey in the music industry began under the mentorship of R&B legend Keith Sweat, culminating in a pivotal moment when he produced “The Devil Is a Lie,” featuring Jay-Z, the lead single from Rick Ross’s sixth studio album, “Mastermind.”

Throughout his illustrious career, Major Seven has also collaborated with an impressive range of artists, including Future, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and DJ Snake, earning numerous Gold® and Platinum® certifications from the RIAA. His unique approach to music production, blended with his talent and commitment to collaboration, led to the creation of “The Major7eague,” a global collective of dedicated and gifted creatives.

Major Seven is involved in several exciting projects across the Caribbean, particularly in Jamaica and other islands. For these, he relies on his KRK GoAux Mobile Monitoring System and KNS 8402 Studio Headphones. He has alsorecently acquired ROKIT Generation Five Studio Monitors, the newest addition to the brand’s product line. “KRK speakers are very integrated into Jamaican studios since the color scheme is similar to the Jamaican flag, which is black, yellow, and green,” he says. “They are great quality, versatile speakers. My KRKs are always able to provide a creative solution to any problems I may have.”

In partnership with Vas Productions, Major Seven is also working on a fusion project of hip-hop and reggae that represents his newfound purpose. “Since I can set them up anywhere, the KRK GoAux have been crucial to this project; they are great because I can quickly catch a vibe, prepare ideas, and get things ready for the artist,” he explains. “I’ve traveled to several places around the world for this project, and I always have the speakers with me, whether I am in Prague, London, Jamaica, or somewhere else. The speakers came in handy to get that studio feel, especially when collaborating with an artist on the road. I always want to have that playback available and get the people who are in the room engaged. With the KRK GoAux, I can do that everywhere, which makes them a valuable asset.”

For Major Seven, the quality and portability of the KRK GoAux are especially important on this project. “The way you can just pack the speakers into the case is key because they don’t take up too much space. I’m one of those people who is always overpacking. I don’t know how long I’m going to end up being away, or if I’ll end up staying longer than expected. So, to be able to fit the GoAux in my suitcase and not make my luggage overweight is amazing.”

As someone who appreciates a good aesthetic, Major Seven was also drawn to KRK’s iconic yellow cones. “The design itself is cool,” he adds. “I’m all about colors, lighting, and vibe, so the overall look of the speakers is inspiring.” Thanks to his KRKs, Major Seven can continue to produce studio-quality work even when on the go. “The GoAux are perfect for working on the road and being able to emulate some of that feeling of being in the studio,” he adds. “They sound great, and they’re even louder than expected. I also appreciate the fact that you can angle the speakers for different listening positions.”

According to Major Seven, the album, titled “Life of a Ghetto Yute III,” “seamlessly blends the consciousness of reggae with hip-hop’s raw essence, vividly portraying life in the ghetto. The album captures the spirit of Rasta culture and reggae, with tracks like ‘Pray’ and ‘Life of a Ghetto Yute’ offering rays of hope, while ‘City of Sin’ and ‘96 Degrees’ explore the grittier aspects of ghetto life. Featuring contributions from reggae legends like Sizzla and Beenie Man to hip-hop’s Rapsody, this album is a rich tapestry of voices and narratives, inviting listeners on a profound journey through the heart of the ghetto.” “Believe,” featuring dancehall artist Prince Swanny, is the first single to be released off the album and is available to listeners now on all major streaming platforms.

The KRK KNS Headphones have also been a game changer for Major Seven throughout his production process and during sessions with other artists. “I’m really impressed with the headphones. They’re incredibly comfortable, allowing me to work for long hours without any strain on my ears while delivering precise audio detail,’ he says. “The isolation is excellent, which is essential for the recording process. Artists I’ve worked with also enjoy using them and appreciate the clarity the headphones provide.”

In addition to being well-known in the music production world, Major Seven takes pride in his entrepreneurial efforts. He serves as an Owner and Director of Partnerships for WAVS, an innovative music-tech platform that transforms the way sample creators monetize their work. WAVS curates an exclusive collection of high-quality, royalty-based samples from the top five percent of creators. By offering this resource to beatmakers, songwriters, and producers, the company is setting a new industry standard for both creative empowerment and workflow efficiency. “To be able to get those kinds of wins with the people who you really believe in is very impactful and meaningful,” he shares. “To be able to also mentor them and share what I know and what I’ve learned in the game to help them reach certain goals faster has been an incredible and fulfilling experience.” Major Seven continues to be committed to blending cultures and genres that reflect his versatile creativity and unwavering vow to excellence. His career strategy is rooted in meticulous craftsmanship, sustainable growth, and the value of networking. With his passion project, “Life of a Ghetto Yute III,” expected to be released next year, he continues to shape the landscape of music production with his KRKs by his side.