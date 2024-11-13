DPA Microphones Power Singer-Songwriter Paolo Nutini’s Live Sound on Global Tour

SCOTLAND, UK, NOVEMBER 13, 2024 ― Singer Paolo Nutini’s world tour recently wrapped after 130 electrifying shows, where DPA Microphones brought exceptional clarity, reliability and a powerful impact to each performance. Leading the sound team for Nutini’s tour were three industry veterans: Front of House (FOH) Engineer Ben Findlay, Monitor Engineer Grace Howat and Stage Technician Chad Chadwick. Together, they harnessed DPA’s state-of-the-art microphones to capture Nutini’s signature sound in every venue, contributing to a live experience fans won’t soon forget.

“For the tour, we integrated an array of DPA microphones across the stage,” says Findlay. “We tailored the setup to meet the demands of a nine-piece band. The equipment chosen reflected the needs of each instrument and artist. Four DPA 4011 Cardioids were positioned to enhance the detail and precision of the snare drums, while four 4099 Instrument mics provided coverage across hats, rides and toms. DPA 2015 Wide Cardioids brought balance and fidelity to the overheads and 2012 Cardioids were used with Paolo and band member Jordi Furster’s Fender guitar amps, allowing these central elements to cut through the mix with remarkable accuracy.”

Other key components in the setup included six DPA 4055 Kick Drum mics, which were used not only for the kick, but also on amps with band members Gavin Fitzjoihn and Ellie Mason, and across the accompanying Hammond organ and Leslie keyboard speaker channels utilized by Donato di Trapani. Two DPA d:facto 4018V wired mics amplified Nutini’s primary and keyboard vocals. “The DPA microphones took the sound of the band’s instruments beyond what’s typical,” adds Chadwick. “The DPA mics provided more faithful, accurate reproductions of each source on stage and delivered a level of transparency we hadn’t achieved with other brands.”

In addition, the DPA mics have proven especially vital in capturing Nutini’s celebrated vocals. “Our lead vocalist is very well-known for his remarkable, powerful voice,” says Findlay, “With the DPA d:facto, there’s no distortion. The microphone provides an honest, clean sound.”

Likewise, Howat reports that the shift to DPA 2015s on drum overheads immediately resonated with the drummer, John Blease. “John instantly praised how accurately the DPA mics reflected his kit in his in-ear monitors,” continues Howat. “We received a similar reaction from the band when switching to DPAs for the guitar amplifiers, with each instrument’s unique character now more distinguishable during performances.”

The reliability of DPA was critical during the demanding high-intensity tour. “None of the 22 DPA mics we deployed faltered throughout the rigorous schedule,” says Findlay. “DPA’s robust construction and Chad’s careful deployment on stage were essential to the tour’s success. Though the precision of DPA microphones requires a meticulous setup, the extra effort is well worth the outcome.”

With their superior fidelity, durability and ability to elevate every performance, DPA Microphones have been essential to Nutini’s tour, delivering pristine sound quality from stage to audience. Nutini’s fans and crew alike have experienced the precision and honesty the microphones bring to each performance, contributing to an unforgettable concert experience.

Findlay, a seasoned sound engineer, began his career in Peter Gabriel’s Real World studio and later found his true passion in touring sound. Howat has been dedicated to live sound engineering for over 30 years and has worked with Nutini since 2007. Chadwick returned to Nutini’s team after working as a stage technician for his 2009 “Sunny Side Up” tour with Britannia Row Productions and brought his deep experience in mic setup and live audio management back to the project.